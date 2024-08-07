ARTICLE
7 August 2024

Sustainability Insights ... In Conversation - Episode 4: Diandra Soobiah, Director Of Responsible Investment At Nest, The National Employment Savings Trust (Podcast)

Welcome to the fourth episode in our Sustainability Insights ... in conversation series.

In the fourth episode of our Sustainability Insights ... in conversation series, Simon Witney speaks to Diandra Soobiah, Director of Responsible Investment at Nest, the National Employment Savings Trust. Their discussion explores Nest's significant commitments to the private markets and, with 15% of NEST's £42 billion AUM allocated to private markets, Diandra explains what more she wants to see from the sector.

Simon Witney
Heather Gagen
