EU AI Act Will Formally Become Law And Provisions Will Start To Apply On A Staged Basis

As previously discussed, in March the European Parliament approved the EU Artificial Intelligence Act (the "Act"), creating the world's first comprehensive set of rules for artificial intelligence. On July 12, 2024, the Act was published in the European Union Official Journal, which is the final step in the EU legislative process.

The Act will enter into force on August 2, 2024, with the majority of the provisions applying from August 2, 2026. The ban on AI systems that pose an unacceptable risk will come into force on February 2, 2025, and the obligations for high-risk systems will apply from August 2, 2027.

This Regulation shall be binding in its entirety and directly applicable in all Member States without the need for additional domestic legislation.

You can review the final text here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.