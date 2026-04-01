UK: Annual April Increase To Tribunal Award Caps, Vento Bands And Minimum Wage

The annual changes to tribunal compensation caps and statutory benefits applicable from 6 April 2026 have been confirmed...

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.

Article Insights

Anna Henderson’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular: with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel

in United Kingdom

with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services and Healthcare industries

The annual changes to tribunal compensation caps and statutory benefits applicable from 6 April 2026 have been confirmed:

the cap on the unfair dismissal compensatory award increases from £118,223 to £123,543 (or 52 weeks’ actual pay if lower) - at least until it is removed under the Employment Rights Act 2025, expected from 1 January 2027;

the cap on weekly pay (used to calculate the unfair dismissal basic award and statutory redundancy pay) increases from £719 to £751;

the bands for injury to feelings awards are increased: the lowest band starts at £1,300, the middle band at £12,600, and the highest band starts at £37,700 with a cap of £62,900 (save in exceptional cases);

the weekly rate of statutory sick pay increases to £123.25 (from £118.75) and the weekly flat rate of statutory maternity, paternity, adoption, shared parental, parental bereavement and neonatal care pay increases to £194.32 (from £187.18).

The national minimum wage rates increase from 1 April 2026: workers of 21 years and older will be entitled to be paid a minimum national living wage of £12.71 per hour (previously £12.21 per hour); the rate for those aged 18 to 20 increases to £10.85 per hour.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.