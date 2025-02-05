ARTICLE
5 February 2025

Tech, Media And Gaming Industry Takes A Thoughtful Approach To Pay In 2025

2025 pay trends to watch

Tech, media and gaming organizations are focusing on strategic compensation, emphasizing pay equity and performance-based rewards to attract and retain top talent.

Organizations in the tech, media and gaming (TMG) industry are taking a cautious and thoughtful approach to pay, marking a significant shift from previous years.

Trends in employee pay

Employee pay isn't only important to employees. Organizations also rely on compensation programs to support many objectives. Companies in the TMG industry are focusing on stronger pay for performance connections to optimize spend.

Planned salary budget increases

Inflationary pressure, concerns related to cost management and the anticipation of a recession or decline in business results are among the top factors influencing 2025 budget plans. This is a departure from the prevalent concerns of recent years when business leaders were contending with tight labor markets and evolving employee expectations.

As a result, many organizations are preparing for 2025 budget increases that are slightly lower than that of recent years but more in line with the actual spend they made in 2024. As in previous years, salary budget increases in the TMG industry outside of North America and Western Europe are outpacing those in these regions, reflecting the current labor market conditions in these regions.

Source: WTW 2024 Salary Budget Planning Survey Report – Global (December edition)
Region Planned increase
North America 3.8%
Asia Pacific 4.9%
Central & Eastern Europe 5.9%
Latin America 4.9%
Middle East & Africa 4.3%
Western Europe 3.7%


Industry disciplines and functions seeing the fastest and slowest compensation growth

Changing labor market and economic conditions as well as socio-economic trends have increased the pressure on organizations to update their pay programs, according to the results of our 2024 Pay Effectiveness & Design Survey's global results.

The latest data from WTW's 2024 Global Compensation Survey uncovers trends in compensation growth across various disciplines within the TMG industry in key markets across Asia, Europe, Latin America and North America. This analysis highlights where the most significant and modest salary increases are occurring, providing valuable insights for both industry professionals and employers. The roles with the fastest-growing compensation vary significantly by region.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

