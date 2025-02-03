Employment Law General Update – January 2025

Prior to its success in the general election that took place on 4 July 2024, the Labour Party proposed wide-ranging and fundamental reform of employment law.

Employment Rights Bill and related consultations

Together with the draft ERB, on 10 October 2024, the government published a policy paper,Next Steps to Make Work Pay(Next Steps paper), which set out the steps the government intends to take following the publication of the ERB. It confirms that further detail on many of the policies contained in the ERB will be provided through partnership with business, workers and trade unions, regulations, and in some cases codes of practice, after the ERB has received Royal Assent, which is expected to be in 2025.

The ERB makes provision for wide-ranging changes to be made to employment law, including in relation to unfair dismissal, fire and rehire, collective redundancies, zero hours and low hours contracts, trade unions and industrial action, sexual harassment and third-party harassment, statutory sick pay (SSP), flexible working and family leave. In October 2024, the government published four consultations as part of its first phase of consulting relevant stakeholders. Further consultations are expected in 2025, which will deal with matters to be included in supporting regulations.

Bereavement leave

The existing right to two weeks' parental bereavement leave following the death of a child under 18 or a stillbirth will be extended to be an entitlement to more general "bereavement leave", which will apply to the loss of a wider group of persons (clause 14, ERB). Like the current provision for parental bereavement leave, bereavement leave will be a day-one right. Regulations will specify the relationships with a person who has died that will qualify an employee to take bereavement leave, and the government will consult on the details to be set out in secondary legislation.

Collective redundancies

The ERB strengthens redundancy rights and protections by removing the "at one establishment" test for collective redundancies, meaning that the threshold of 20 or more redundancies will be met when that number is impacted across the entire business, rather than at one site. This will increase the obligations on multi-site employers to collectively consult and will require them to keep rolling records of redundancies proposed across their multiple sites. In addition, the government is consulting about raising the current level of the protective award from 90 to 180 days' pay, or to an uncapped amount and allowing employees to claim interim relief where they have a claim for a protective award or a claim for unfair dismissal in a fire and rehire scenario. During 2025, the government also plans to consult on increasing the minimum collective consultation period when an employer is proposing to dismiss 100 or more employees from 45 to 90 days.

Dismissal and re-engagement (fire and rehire)

The practice of fire and rehire has received widespread negative press coverage in recent years following a number of high-profile cases. These include the dismissal of almost 800 employees by P&O Ferries in 2022, to be replaced by lower-paid agency staff, and also a case where Tesco (unsuccessfully) sought to use the practice to overturn preferential pay rates it had agreed on a "permanent" basis with staff who agreed to relocate.

The ERB would restrict the ability of an employer to use dismissal and re-engagement (known as "fire and rehire") as a lawful means of changing an employee's contractual terms, save where there is genuinely no alternative, due to financial difficulties which threaten the employer's ability to carry on business as a going concern. It does this by making any dismissal automatically unfair where the reason for dismissal is that the employee did not agree to the employer's attempt to vary their terms and conditions, or because they intended to employ another person to carry out substantially the same role. On 21 October 2024, the government published a consultation on strengthening the remedies against abuse of the fire and rehire and collective consultation rules (see above). The consultation closed on 2 December 2024.

It is not clear what the government's intentions are with regard to the Statutory Code of Practice on Dismissal and Re-engagement which was introduced under the previous Conservative government but only came into force on 18 July 2024. Despite its previous strong criticisms of the Code as being "inadequate", it remains in force for now. It is possible that the government still intends to replace the Code with another one containing more stringent obligations on employers, as envisaged in thePlan to Make Work Pay, although any new Code of Practice would need to be consulted on before it could receive parliamentary approval.

Equality action plans and menopause support

Future regulations made under clause 26 of the ERB will require employers with 250 employees or more to develop and publish equality action plans showing what steps they are taking in relation to prescribed matters related to gender equality and to publish prescribed information relating to their plans.

Matters relating to gender equality will be those concerning the advancement of equality between male and female employees and will include addressing the gender pay gap and supporting employees going through the menopause. In November 2024, proposed amendments to the ERB were published which will be considered by the Public Bill Committee. An amendment proposed by the government would require employers to include an explanation in their equality action plans on how they are supporting employees with menstrual problems and menstrual disorders.

The government will consult theEqualities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)on the content of the regulations before they are published.

Fair Work Agency

The ERB contains provisions permitting the Secretary of State to delegate their labour market enforcement functions to a public authority and to appoint enforcement officers. TheNext Steps paperconfirms that this will be the new Fair Work Agency (FWA), which will bring together the existing enforcement functions of HMRC (in relation to the national minimum wage (NMW)), the Employment Agency Standards Inspectorate (EASI) and the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA). The introduction of a single enforcement body has long been on the cards and was one of the government's key manifesto pledges. However, whether the FWA succeeds in improving enforcement is likely to depend on the level of financial resources it is allocated, which is not yet clear. It is not yet known when the FWA will be established, although it is likely to be a number of years before it is fully operational.

Family leave

Paternity leave and unpaid parental leave will become a day-one right for eligible employees. The government also stated in theNext Steps paperthat it intends to make it unlawful to dismiss employees who have been pregnant within six months of their return to work, except in specific circumstances. Regulations are awaited to define what these specific circumstances will be. The government also stated in thePlan to Make Work Pay that it would conduct a review of the current parental leave system during the first year of the Labour government, so this is expected by July 2025.

Flexible working

The existing day-one right to request flexible working under Part VIIIA of the ERA 1996 (sections 80F to 80I) (as amended) together with the Flexible Working Regulations 2014 (SI 2014/1398) (Flexible Working Regulations) (as amended) will remain, but the ERB will introduce a reasonableness test into the regime, providing that employers will only be able to rely on one of the statutory reasons to refuse a request for flexible working where it is "reasonable for the employer to refuse the application on that ground or those grounds". In addition, employers will be required to state and explain what the ground for any refusal is and why the refusal is considered reasonable. TheNext Steps paperconfirmed that there will be a consultation to develop the detail of the approach to be taken on flexible working.

Sexual harassment

The ERB will amend section 40A of the EqA 2010 to require employers to take "allreasonable steps" to prevent sexual harassment, reflecting the wording originally contained in the Worker Protection Bill. Currently, employers are required to take reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment of their employees during the course of their employment under the Worker Protection (Amendment of Equality Act 2010) Act 2023, which came into force on 26 October 2024. Employers will also be under a duty to take "all reasonable steps" to prevent third-party sexual harassment, and to prevent third-party harassment in relation to the other relevantprotected characteristics.

In addition, the ERB will amend the whistleblowing provisions of the ERA 1996 to make it clear that reporting sexual harassment will amount to a qualifying disclosure.

Statutory Sick Pay (SSP)

The ERB provides employees with the right to SSP from the first sick day rather than from the fourth day and removes the requirement for the employee's earnings to be not less than thelower earnings limitto be eligible for SSP.

On 21 October 2024, the government published a consultation on SSP. The consultation, which closed on 4 December 2024, sought views on what the percentage of average weekly earnings should be for the purposes of calculating the rate of SSP for some low-earning employees.

Trade unions

The ERB will repeal the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act 2023. While nearly all of the restrictions placed on industrial action and picketing by the Trade Union Act 2016 will be removed, the time-limited mandate for industrial action following a ballot will remain. The ERB will introduce the right to a statement of trade union rights and the right for trade unions to access workplaces, it will simplify the rules on trade union recognition, introduce protection against detriment for taking industrial action and increase protection against dismissal for taking industrial action. These are summarised below.

Right to a statement of trade union rights

The Trade Union and Labour Relations (Consolidation) Act 1992 (TULRCA 1992) will be amended to require employers to give workers a written statement advising that they have the right to join a trade union at the same time as providing the worker's section 1 statement and at other prescribed times.

Right of trade unions to access workplaces

Unrecognised unions will be provided with the opportunity to recruit and organise within a workplace with the aim of gaining recognition. Trade unions and employers will be able to enter "access agreements" providing union officials with access to the employer's workplace for the purposes of meeting, representing, recruiting or organising workers, or facilitating collective bargaining (but expressly not to organise industrial action). The union may apply to the Central Arbitration Committee (CAC) to determine workplace access if the employer fails to respond to its request for an access agreement. Either party may make an application where negotiations are unsuccessful.

Simplifying statutory trade union recognition

The statutory scheme for trade union recognition set out in Schedule A1 to TULRCA 1992 will be amended to:

Enable the 10% membership threshold for the CAC to accept a trade union recognition application (and at other stages of the recognition scheme) to be reduced to between 2% and 10%.

Remove the requirement at the application stage (and at other stages of the recognition scheme) for a union to demonstrate that there is likely to be majority support for trade union recognition.

Remove the 40% support threshold from recognition ballots.

Protection against detriment for taking industrial action

TULRCA 1992 will be amended to provide workers with the right not to be subjected to detriment of a prescribed description by any act (or any deliberate failure to act) by their employer, if the act (or failure) takes place for the sole or main purpose of preventing or deterring the worker from taking protected industrial action, or penalising the worker for doing so.

Dismissal for taking industrial action

TULRCA 1992 will be amended to provided that for the full duration of an official, lawful strike and after that strike has concluded, an employee will be automatically unfairly dismissed where the reason (or, if more than one, the principal reason) for the dismissal is that the employee took such protected industrial action.

Consultation on further proposals

The government's consultation,Making Work Pay: creating a modern framework for industrial relations, which closed on 2 December 2024, sought views on strengthening provisions to prevent unfair practices during trade union recognition, simplifying industrial action ballots, reducing notice of industrial action, extending the permitted duration of industrial action, updating the law on repudiation of industrial action and on prior call, and on enforcement of the trade union right to access workplaces.

Tribunal time limits

In a set of amendments to the ERB published in November 2024, the government confirmed that it would extend the time limits for bringing all tribunal claims from three to six months. It is not yet clear when this measure will take effect.

Unfair dismissal

Under the ERB, the right to bring a claim for unfair dismissal will become a day-one right for employees, subject to a new modified "light-touch" dismissal procedure applicable in most cases during an initial period of employment, which will be set by regulations but must be between three and nine months. It removes the two-year qualifying period for ordinary unfair dismissal protection by repealing section 108 of the Employment Rights Act 1996 (ERA 1996). Much of the detail will be contained in regulations and is as yet unknown, but this will represent a hugely significant change in the unfair dismissal landscape. To allow for full consultation and a substantial period for employers to prepare and adapt, the unfair dismissal reforms will take effect no sooner than autumn 2026.

In November 2024, proposed amendments to the ERB were published which are being considered by the Public Bill Committee. A government amendment will allow the Secretary of State to specify a cap on the compensatory award for employees unfairly dismissed during the initial period of employment provided for in the ERB.

Zero hours and "low hours" contracts

Employee representative bodies and trade unions have long condemned the use of zero hours contracts as a means of abusing vulnerable, low-income workers, and providing no job security, rights or guaranteed income. There is very limited protection for workers on such contracts. The ERB will introduce a duty on employers to offer a guaranteed hours contract that reflects the hours qualifying workers regularly work over a reference period (to be specified in regulations, but the government suggested in theNext Steps paperthat in its view it should be 12 weeks). The ERB also places a duty on employers to provide reasonable notice of shifts, with workers being entitled to compensation if their shift is cancelled, moved or curtailed at short notice.

On 21 October 2024, the government published a consultation on the application of the zero hours contracts provisions to agency workers. The consultation, which closed on 2 December 2024, explored who should be responsible for offering guaranteed hours to eligible workers: the agency or the hirer. The government notes that a difficulty of making agencies responsible is that they have little or no control, since the demand for hours is largely dictated by hirer. Hirers would, therefore, be in a better position to forecast and manage the flow of work. However, requiring hirers to offer guaranteed hours might effectively make them the agency worker's employer.

In November 2024, proposed amendments to the ERB were published which are being considered by the Public Bill Committee. Substantial government amendments were put forward in relation to zero hours and "low hours" contracts, including new requirements for employers to take reasonable steps to ensure that workers are given specified information in relation to their rights to guaranteed hours during an "initial information period" and to give workers a notice where they consider an exception to the duty to make a guaranteed hours offer applies, or where a guaranteed hours offer that has been made is treated as having been withdrawn.

Other employment measures

Draft Equality (Race and Disability) Bill

A draft Equality (Race and Disability) Bill (Race and Disability Bill) was announced in the King's Speech 2024, to be led by theGovernment Equalities Office (GEO). It will be published in draft form for consultation and deliver Labour's manifesto commitment to "enshrine the full right to equal pay in law" for ethnic minorities and disabled people. There is expected to be significant consultation on the draft Race and Disability Bill and so it is anticipated that it will progress more slowly than the ERB.

The Race and Disability Bill will tackle two main issues:

Enshrine in law the full right to equal pay for ethnic minorities and disabled people.This will make it easier for them to bring unequal pay claims, given the existing barriers when bringing pay discrimination claims on the grounds of ethnicity or disability.

Introduce mandatory ethnicity and disability pay reporting for employers with 250 or more employees.This will help to close the ethnicity and disability pay gaps, enabling employers to constructively consider why they exist and how to tackle them.

TheNext steps paperalso states that the government will create a new regulatory enforcement unit for equal pay.

Neonatal care leave and pay

The Neonatal Care (Leave and Pay) Act 2023 received Royal Assent in May 2023 and was expected to come into force in April 2025 under the previous Conservative government. The government has confirmed this will come into effect on 6 April 2025. HMRC has published a policy paper on the tax treatment of statutory Neonatal Care Pay (seeHMRC: Income Tax: tax treatment of Statutory Neonatal Care Pay). The Act will introduce statutory neonatal leave and pay for up to 12 weeks for parents of babies requiring neonatal care, which must be taken within 68 weeks of birth.

Right to disconnect

The Plan to Make Work Pay stated that a new "right to switch off" would be introduced, providing workers with the right to disconnect from work outside of working hours and not be contacted by their employer. This would follow similar models to those that are already in place in Ireland and Belgium, giving workers and employers the opportunity to have constructive conversations and work together on bespoke workplace policies or contractual terms that benefit both parties.

There is nothing on this new right in the ERB, and in theNext steps paper, the government confirmed that it would take forward the right to switch off through a statutory Code of Practice. It is expected that a consultation on the new code of practice will be issued in 2025.

Gender identity and gender critical beliefs

Gender identity is a highly charged issue with polarised views about, on the one hand, a transgender person's right to have their identity recognised, and on the other hand, so-called "gender critical beliefs" that a person's sex is an immutable biological fact and that someone's gender is different from their sex.

Recent case law has recognised gender critical beliefs as being capable of protection under the Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010) as a philosophical belief (Bailey v Stonewall and others ET/2202172/2020). This provides scope for conflict with other protected characteristics under the EqA 2010, including the protected characteristic of gender reassignment (Fischer v London United Busways Ltd ET/2300846/2021), and poses a challenge for employers who are responsible for preventing discrimination and harassment in the workplace. InFor Women Scotland Ltd v Scottish Ministers,the Inner House of the Court of Session confirmed that the definition of "woman" in section 212(1) of the Equality Act 2010 includes trans women with a gender recognition certificate. The case has been appealed and was heard by the Supreme Court on 26 and 27 November 2024.

In May 2024, the Minister for Women and Equalities issued a "call for input" seeking examples of policies or guidance issued by public bodies, or those that advise public and private organisations, which might wrongly suggest that people without a gender recognition certificate (GRC) have a legal right to access single-sex spaces and services according to their self-identified gender. The call for input on incorrect guidance on single-sex spaces closed on 26 June 2024.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace

Modern workplaces are increasingly receptive to and reliant on tools powered byartificial intelligence(AI) such as machine learning, GenAI and automated decision-making to perform certain human resources and employee management functions. In addition, the development of GenAI applications, which can be used to perform a variety of work-related tasks, means that AI is more accessible to the workforce than in the past.

AI reform

In terms of reform in this area, the government'sNext Steps paper, promised that a consultation would be issued on how to implement measures on surveillance technologies and negotiations with trade unions and staff representatives.

Prior to this, the King's speech, which was delivered in July 2024, announced that the government:

"... will seek to establish the appropriate legislation to place requirements on those working to develop the most powerful artificial intelligence models".

Labour's manifesto (Labour: Change), published in June 2024, promised that Labour would create a new Regulatory Innovation Office, bringing together existing functions across government, to help regulators update regulation and to co-ordinate issues that span different sectors, as it considers that regulators are currently ill-equipped to deal with the dramatic development of new technologies. It also promised to ensure the safe development and use of AI models by introducing binding regulation on the companies developing the most powerful AI models.

Labour'sPlan to Make Work Pay, noted that new technologies such as AI have the potential for positive change, including boosting wages, improving productivity and empowering workers. However, given the risks posed, Labour's approach will be to protect good jobs and ensure good future jobs. It plans to put in place appropriate rights and protections to keep pace with technological change, while safeguarding against discrimination. At a minimum, Labour stated that it will ensure that proposals by employers to introduce surveillance technologies will be subject to consultation and negotiation, with a view to reaching agreement with trade unions or elected staff representatives. This would not override the provisions of any collective agreement relating to surveillance.

Labour'sNew Deal green paper, which was first published in September 2021, had previously stated that proposals by an employer to introduce surveillance technologies would be subject to consultation and agreement by trade unions or elected staff representatives, although it was subsequently reported that this new "right" could be implemented by way of best practice advice or secondary legislation, in a perceived watering down of the original pledge.

TUC AI taskforce

Labour has been involved with the TUC's AI taskforce, which in April 2024 published itsdraft Artificial Intelligence (Employment and Regulation) Bill, setting out recommended regulation of the use of AI in the workplace.

EU position

The EU is taking a more interventionist approach than the UK. A new Regulation, the EU AI Act, was formally adopted by the Council of the EU on 21 May 2024. The EU AI Act applies to public and private actors inside and outside the EU if the AI system affects individuals in the EU, and categorises AI systems into risk levels.

The Platform Workers Directive entered into force on 1 December 2024. Member states will have two years to incorporate the provisions of the Directive into their national legislation. The Directive provides new rights aimed at promoting transparency, fairness and accountability in algorithmic management used in platform work.

International convention on AI

Since coming to power, on 5 September 2024, the Labour government signed the new international treaty, theCouncil of Europe's Framework Convention on Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law.The AI treaty has also been signed by the European Commission.

Managing AI risk

Due to the increasing use of AI in the workplace, there is a greater need to assess and manage the associated risks. In March and November 2024, new guidance was published by the government and the ICO specifically aimed at AI use in the HR and recruitment sectors. There are several actions that an employer can take to mitigate the risks, such as undertaking risk assessments and carrying out due diligence with suppliers of AI systems.

Immigration

From 31 December 2024, the sponsor licence guidance was updated to prohibit Skilled Worker sponsors from passing on the cost of the sponsor licence fee or associated administrative costs or the Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) fee (for CoS assigned on or after 31 December 2024).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.