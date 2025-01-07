ARTICLE
7 January 2025

Dashboards Update: Webinars Hosted By Pensions Regulator And Money And Pensions Service

The Pensions Regulator has shared a webinar on pensions dashboards for scheme trustees, covering data preparation, governance, and compliance. Supplementary materials are available to assist with meeting legal obligations and ensuring industry-wide compliance.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Lesley Browning and Shane O'Reilly

The Regulator has provided a link to its dashboard webinar held on November 26, 2024, which it urges scheme trustees to watch. The Money and Pensions Service also collaborated with the Pensions Dashboard Programme to host a "town hall" dashboard event on December 2, 2024.

The webinars provide information on pensions dashboards to support schemes in meeting their legal obligations. Topics covered include data preparation, governance and record-keeping for dashboards, as well as the Regulator's approach to compliance and enforcement.

Supplementary materials, including presentation slides and useful links, have been made available for download, underscoring the Regulator's commitment to facilitating industry-wide compliance with pensions dashboard requirements.

