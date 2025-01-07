Dashboards Update: Webinars Hosted By Pensions Regulator And Money And Pensions Service

The Regulator has provided a link to its dashboard webinar held on November 26, 2024, which it urges scheme trustees to watch. The Money and Pensions Service also collaborated with the Pensions Dashboard Programme to host a "town hall" dashboard event on December 2, 2024.

The webinars provide information on pensions dashboards to support schemes in meeting their legal obligations. Topics covered include data preparation, governance and record-keeping for dashboards, as well as the Regulator's approach to compliance and enforcement.

Supplementary materials, including presentation slides and useful links, have been made available for download, underscoring the Regulator's commitment to facilitating industry-wide compliance with pensions dashboard requirements.

