Dashboards Update: Webinars Hosted By Pensions Regulator And Money And Pensions Service

The Regulator has provided a link to its dashboard webinar held on November 26, 2024, which it
urges scheme trustees to watch. The Money and Pensions Service also
collaborated with the Pensions Dashboard Programme to host a
"town hall" dashboard event on December 2,
2024.
The webinars provide information on pensions dashboards to
support schemes in meeting their legal obligations. Topics covered
include data preparation, governance and record-keeping for
dashboards, as well as the Regulator's approach to compliance
and enforcement.
Supplementary materials, including presentation slides and
useful links, have been made available for download, underscoring
the Regulator's commitment to facilitating industry-wide
compliance with pensions dashboard requirements.
