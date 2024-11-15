Effective Absence Management: Strategies And Solutions

Exploring the trends in employee absence, effective management strategies, and the benefits of a comprehensive absence strategy workshop.

Employee absence is a significant challenge for businesses in the UK, with recent statistics indicating a rise in absence rates to the highest levels in a decade. Addressing this issue requires a strategic approach to manage and mitigate the impact that absence and presenteeism challenges are having on business productivity and costs. This article explores the current trends in employee absence, effective solutions, and the benefits of holding a comprehensive absence strategy workshop.

Current trends in employee absence

In 2023, the average employee in the UK lost 7.8 days to sickness, marking the highest absence rate in ten years. According to the WTW Absence Survey 2023, the primary causes of short-term absences include minor illnesses, while long-term absences are often attributed to mental ill-health, musculoskeletal conditions, and stress. These themes highlight the need for businesses to adopt robust absence management processes to maintain productivity and control costs.

Strategies for effective absence management

01 Tracking and reporting

Implementing effective processes for tracking and reporting absences is crucial. The availability of accurate data can help to understand the patterns and causes of absences, enabling businesses to develop targeted interventions, explore preventative measures, and focus on business areas or locations where enhanced support may be needed.

02 Data utilization

Using data to measure the cost of absence to the business can provide insights into the financial impact and help towards future benefit review and strategy planning. This can also enable informed decision making surrounding resource allocation and policy adjustments.

03 Supportive workplace culture

Creating a supportive workplace culture is essential for managing long-term absences. This includes fostering an environment where employees feel comfortable discussing their health issues and seeking support.

04 Early intervention

Proactive health management and early intervention can often prevent minor health issues from developing into long-term absences. This can include regular health check-ups and providing access to mental health and broader health and wellbeing benefits.

05 Rehabilitation strategies

For employees returning from long-term sickness, phased return-to-work plans, flexible working options, and role adjustments can help facilitate a smoother transition back into the workplace. Managers play a critical role in supporting employees during this period, so it is key that internal stakeholders are well-educated and aware of the support that can be accessed.

The benefits of an Absence Strategy Workshop

Developing a clear and robust absence management strategy can significantly benefit your business to protect it against the rising costs and rates of absence. Our Absence Strategy Workshop is designed to help you achieve this through:

Discovery : Conducting a thorough review of your current sickness absence processes and policies to identify areas for improvement and scope for efficiencies.

: Conducting a thorough review of your current sickness absence processes and policies to identify areas for improvement and scope for efficiencies. Insights : Sharing best practice guidance and insights to support in re-establishing internal stakeholder roles and responsibility and ensure alignment with broader business objectives.

: Sharing best practice guidance and insights to support in re-establishing internal stakeholder roles and responsibility and ensure alignment with broader business objectives. Design : Providing recommendations and proposals for updated procedures and communications to enhance the effectiveness of, or implement, clear absence management processes.

: Providing recommendations and proposals for updated procedures and communications to enhance the effectiveness of, or implement, clear absence management processes. Implementation: Review and refine internal pathways to ensure the best use of benefits and services available, benefiting both the business from a consistency and efficiency perspective as well as simplifying the employee journey.

Investing in an effective absence management strategy can lead to important cost savings and a healthier, more productive workforce. For example, a business with 1,000 employees and an average salary of £30,000 could save approximately £45,000 by reducing absence rates by just 5%, which represents about 0.15%1 of the total salary cost.

How can we help?

At WTW, we understand the significant impact that employee absence can have on your business. Our Absence Strategy Workshop is designed to help you develop a clear and robust absence management strategy.

Investing in an effective absence management strategy can lead to important cost savings and a healthier, more productive workforce. Contact us today to learn more about our Absence Strategy Workshop and how we can help you manage employee absences more effectively.

Footnote

1. Calculation based on average absence rate on 7.8 days per employee per year.

