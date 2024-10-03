The Future Of Pay Transparency And Equity In North America, Europe And Around The World

Our two webcasts share the findings from our 2024 Pay Transparency Survey, highlighting how organizations are preparing for rapidly evolving regulations.

Access insights and findings from our 2024 Pay Transparency Survey, which highlight how organizations are preparing for rapidly evolving regulations. To mark 2024 International Equal Pay Day, our pay transparency and pay equity experts explored the current regulatory landscape as well as how organizations are addressing the pressures to provide visibility into their pay programs and practices.

64%

say that increased regulations is the reason to increase pay program communication.

With the EU Pay Transparency Directive deadline approaching as well as ongoing regulatory changes in North America, you will gain essential insights into what you need to do to get ready to manage pay transparency for your workforce.

They covered:

The latest trends: What do the regulations have in common? What might our future hold?

