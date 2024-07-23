Pensions Dashboards: PASA Issues Updated Master Trust Transitions Guidance Document

The Pensions Administration Standards Authority (PASA) has published an updated version of a guidance document to support the pensions industry in preparing to deliver the pensions dashboards. The Master Trust Guidance document now sets out a framework for good practice transitions between master trusts to make this easier for administrators and providers.

The updated guidance focuses on the two most common transition scenarios:

A master trust to master trust transition in line with the Pensions Regulator's master trust guidance.

A single employer trust transitioning to a master trust.

The PASA guidance covers planning the transition, communication, data and asset transition, and industry developments. Also included are model migration project plans designed to support trustees, employers and administrators in completing an accurate and timely transition project.

