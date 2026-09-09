Love Is Blind… But Is The Law?

Love Is Blind UK returns for its third season on 19 August 2026. The popular social experiment asks whether two people can fall in love without ever seeing each other. After forming a connection through the show’s famous “pods”, couples become engaged before meeting face-to-face for the first time. They then spend several weeks living together, meeting each other’s family and friends, and deciding whether they wish to marry.

Unlike many reality television programmes, the marriages on Love Is Blind UK are legally binding. However, as the show’s track record demonstrates, many of these relationships do not stand the test of time. This raises an important question: what happens legally when a reality TV marriage comes to an end?

How soon can you divorce?

As the couples enter into legally recognised marriages, they must follow the same divorce process as any other married couple in England and Wales.

Since the introduction of no-fault divorce in 2022, a spouse no longer needs to prove wrongdoing by the other party. Instead, they simply need to confirm that the marriage has irretrievably broken down. The reform has made the divorce process more straightforward and can help reduce conflict between separating couples.

However, even if a couple realises shortly after the show that they no longer wish to remain married, they cannot immediately begin divorce proceedings. Under the law in England and Wales, parties must wait until they have been married for at least one year before applying for a divorce.

Financial claims on divorce

In addition to obtaining a divorce, separating couples must also consider any financial claims arising from the marriage. This involves determining how assets, liabilities, income and other financial resources should be dealt with following the separation.

Marriage can create financial claims that would not otherwise exist. Once married, assets and liabilities may become subject to consideration by the court when determining a fair financial settlement.

That does not necessarily mean that all assets will automatically be shared equally. There are circumstances in which assets owned by one party before the marriage may be treated as non-matrimonial property. For example, where an asset has been kept separate and has not been “intermingled” with the marital finances, the court may be less likely to treat it as part of the matrimonial assets available for division. The source of an asset can also be relevant, as highlighted by recent case law, including Standish v Standish.

When deciding how financial assets should be divided, the court considers a range of factors set out in section 25 of the Matrimonial Causes Act 1973, commonly referred to as the “Section 25 factors”. These include matters such as the parties’ financial needs, resources, ages, contributions, and the duration of the marriage.

The length of the relationship can be particularly significant. When assessing duration, the court may also consider any period of cohabitation immediately before the marriage. As couples on Love Is Blind UK typically live together before marrying, this period may be relevant when considering the overall length of the relationship.

In shorter marriages, the Court is often less inclined to apply the sharing principle in the same way as it might in a long marriage, particularly where the parties have maintained separate finances.

Pre-nuptial agreements

One way couples can seek to protect their assets before marriage is by entering into a pre-nuptial agreement.

A pre-nuptial agreement is a document signed before marriage which sets out how assets and finances should be dealt with if the relationship later breaks down. Such agreements can provide clarity and may help reduce the scope for future disputes.

However, it is important to note that pre-nuptial agreements are not strictly binding in England and Wales. The Court retains the discretion to depart from the terms of an agreement where circumstances justify doing so, particularly if it would be unfair to uphold it.

That said, significant weight is often given to a pre-nuptial agreement where both parties entered into it freely, received independent legal advice, understood its implications, and provided full financial disclosure before signing.

A reality TV marriage with real legal consequences

While Love Is Blind UK may offer contestants an opportunity to find love, gain public exposure, or launch a media career, the legal consequences of marriage are very real.

Given that the majority of couples from the franchise do not remain married in the long term, it is important for participants to understand the potential legal and financial implications before making such a significant commitment. Although love may be blind, the law certainly is not.