Court Intermediaries And How They Can Assist Vulnerable Parties In Family Court Proceedings

Family court proceedings can be overwhelming and stressful, particularly for vulnerable individuals who may struggle to fully participate and provide evidence. When communication difficulties, neurodivergence, mental health challenges, or age-related factors come into play, the legal process can become even more daunting and potentially unfair.

For anyone who has been involved in Family Court Proceedings or perhaps has supported a family member or friend through court proceedings, you will be aware that at times this can be very stressful for all involved. Whilst being legally represented will ensure you are provided with legal advice to ensure you understand what the legal process is and the merits of your case, sometimes further support is required when it comes to the Court proceedings themselves to allow you to take an active role throughout.

If your case cannot be resolved by way of reaching an agreement with the other party and you are required to provide evidence to the Court within proceedings, some vulnerable clients may benefit from having the assistance of a Court intermediary.

It is essential that all parties involved in family proceedings understand what is being communicated to them, in order that they can fully respond, engage and participate in proceedings. A Court Intermediary may be able to support vulnerable parties in these circumstances. If you a party to proceedings is neurodivergent, under 18, has additional needs or mental health difficulties this can make proceedings even more distressing and at times difficult to navigate. If a party struggles with communication, or misunderstands what is being asked of them, this could result in them not being able to provide evidence to the best of their ability and ultimately may well result in an unfair process.

The decision to appoint an intermediary is made by the Court and the Court will need to consider whether it is necessary in each individual case. An intermediary assessment will help identify what additional support may be required throughout the proceedings. Court intermediaries are also designed to assist the Court and legal representatives to ensure that a vulnerable party can fully participate, clearly understand what questions are being asked of them and enable them to answer any such questions. They can ensure that questions asked at a Court hearing are simplified as much as possible to avoid any misunderstanding and ensure that the Court is able to hear and properly consider the individual’s evidence.

Taylor Walton solicitors recognise the important of ensuring that every client is properly supported throughout the family justice process. Where appropriate we can advise on whether intermediary support should be considered and assist with making the necessary arrangements or applications. If you require advice please contact Anna Patsalides of Taylor Walton Solicitors on 01727 818525 or anna.patsalides@taylorwalton.co.uk.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.