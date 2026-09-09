Resolution Together: one lawyer, one divorce for solutions not squabbling

Resolution Together offers separating couples in England and Wales a constructive alternative to traditional divorce litigation by allowing them to jointly instruct one specially trained family lawyer. This one-lawyer model provides shared legal advice on finances, children and divorce arrangements, helping suitable couples resolve their separation with clarity and dignity while minimising conflict and legal costs.

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At a time when many separating couples are seeking to preserve co-parenting relationships, minimise legal costs and avoid unnecessary conflict, traditional litigation is not always the answer. With the continued pressure of rising living costs and the financial strain that separation can bring, many separating couples are looking for a more constructive and cost-effective way to get the legal advice they need and resolve issues without turning every disagreement into a dispute.

Resolution Together allows suitable separating couples in England and Wales to instruct one specially trained family lawyer for joint legal advice, helping them resolve arrangements for finances, children and divorce without immediately taking adversarial positions.

What is Resolution Together?

Resolution Together is a one-lawyer model for divorce and separation. Instead of each person instructing a separate solicitor from the outset, both individuals jointly instruct one lawyer who gives legal advice to them together. The aim is not to ignore difficult issues, but to address them in a calmer, clearer and more constructive way.

When a relationship ends, most people do not wake up thinking, “I want a fight.” They want practical answers: where the children will live, whether the family home can be retained, how assets should fairly be divided, what maintenance may be appropriate, and how life will work while decisions are being made.

Yet separation is still often framed as a battle. Parties can feel pushed into choosing sides, gathering ammunition and preparing for conflict. Before long, positions become entrenched and communication breaks down.

How does the one-lawyer divorce model work?

Under Resolution Together, both parties receive the same legal advice at the same time. The lawyer does not act for one person against the other. Instead, the lawyer explains the legal framework, sets out realistic options and helps the couple work towards a fair outcome.

That shared advice can be powerful. There is less room for misunderstanding. I help my couple clients understand what the law says from both sides, what the court is likely to consider, and what sensible settlement options might look like. From there we work to build a consensus that finds solutions.

What issues can Resolution Together help with?

A Resolution Together process can help suitable couples discuss financial disclosure, housing needs, pensions, maintenance, child arrangements and the formal documentation needed to make an agreement legally effective.

It can be particularly helpful where both people want reliable legal guidance but do not want the separation itself to become more hostile than it needs to be.

Is Resolution Together suitable for every couple?

No. It is not appropriate for every separation. A careful suitability assessment is essential. If there are concerns about domestic abuse, coercive or controlling behaviour, a significant power imbalance, intimidation, lack of financial transparency or an unresolved legal conflict, separate legal advice or another process may be more appropriate.

Why can it reduce conflict?

When people separate, they naturally focus on their own experience: their own worries, sacrifices and frustrations. I find that helping each person understand not only their own position but also the other person’s perspective and how courts have approached similar cases in the past enables them to think about their separation in a new way.

That shift matters. Once both people understand the legal framework and the practical consequences of different options, the conversation often moves from blame to problem-solving. In my experience, that can be incredibly liberating. And it saves time and money.

What is the main benefit for separating couples?

Resolution Together gives suitable couples a structured way to make decisions with legal advice, rather than escalating immediately into a two-solicitor dispute. It can save time, reduce duplication and support a more constructive tone, especially where children are involved.

Separating clients want solutions, not battles. For the right couple, Resolution Together is designed to help them find those solutions with clarity, dignity and shared legal advice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.