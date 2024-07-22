ARTICLE
22 July 2024

Family Law Unwrapped: Financial Settlements – Discussing The Principles Of "Sharing" And "Needs". (Podcast)

This Family Law episode explores the principles of "sharing" and "needs" in divorce financial settlements, discussing their relevance to case resolution and the circumstances under which each principle applies.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this episode of the Family Law series, we look at the principles that surround "sharing" and also "needs" when considering financial matters as part of a divorce. We talk about the principles that are relevant to how a case may be resolved and when "sharing" might apply, or when "needs" will apply.

The Legal Room UK · Family Law Unwrapped: Financial settlements – discussing the principles of "sharing" and "needs".

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

