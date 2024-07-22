In this episode of the Family Law series, we look at the principles that surround "sharing" and also "needs" when considering financial matters as part of a divorce. We talk about the principles that are relevant to how a case may be resolved and when "sharing" might apply, or when "needs" will apply.

