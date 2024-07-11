What To Do In The Summer Holidays As A Single Adult

Becoming single later on in life can be a daunting prospect. The summer holidays provide the perfect opportunity for the chance to start something new. We asked our friends and colleagues here at Stephens Scown for their suggestions of clubs that they go to in their free time. Clubs are a great way of meeting new people and help to increase your social circle.

u3a

For those that have reached the end of their working life, the u3a is an excellent place to start when finding a group for you. The u3a encourages people that are no longer in full-time employment or focused on raising a family to get together and become involved in subjects of interest to them, purely for fun rather than qualifications.

With a mix of local and online groups, there really is something for everyone. From walking and gardening to learning a language or about history – the u3a provide all of this, with membership costing less than £20 on average per year.

Marlene Wright (grandmother of Benitia Knowles-Wright in our Family Team) speaks of the lift that joining the u3a gave her after losing her late husband. She has met many new friends through her membership of the local walking group as well as reconnecting with old acquaintances. She credits the group for keeping her fit and getting her out into the fresh air – and encourages all to go and check out their local u3a and its offerings.

CrossFit

CrossFit is a brilliant sport for anyone with a love of fitness. Sometimes known as 'adult PE', it involves all different types of cardio, weightlifting, calisthenics and even a bit of gymnastics! CrossFit is open to all abilities, as many join without having any previous experience.

It is a great way to meet new friends while also improving your fitness. You will get the opportunity to train with a variety of people with different interests and backgrounds. It is certainly something you can get into on your own – Tyler Richards in our Family Team did that herself three years ago and has never looked back!

Surf lifesaving club

One of the hobbies that jumped out as being something new and fun to try, as well as improving your own health and well-being was to join your local surf lifesaving club.

Surf lifesaving is what all our lovely lifeguards will have done towards qualifying and most continue training with their local clubs. Joining your local SLS could well lead you down your own path of eventually spending days in the summer volunteering for the RNLI yourselves! SLS promote and encourage all of their members to get qualified in beach rescue and learn as many sea life saving skills as possible.

Where to start? Most beach towns will have one, so it's a case of giving them a call or email and asking if you can try out a session. Sessions comprise sea-swimming, prone paddling on boards and the odd bit of running up and down the beach. Surf lifesaving is a sport open to adults (and children) of all abilities. Chanelle Kimber in our Family Team expresses from her own experience that it is one of the most welcoming communities out there – "I would encourage everyone to give it a try."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.