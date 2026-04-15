Capital Markets – Minimum Free Float Requirement Aligned For FTSE UK Index Series Inclusion

FTSE Russell has announced a change to the FTSE UK Index Series inclusion criteria to align the minimum free float requirement for all companies within the FTSE UK Index Series.

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FTSE Russell has announced a change to the FTSE UK Index Series inclusion criteria to align the minimum free float requirement for all companies within the FTSE UK Index Series.

Effective from the June 2026 index review, both UK and non-UK incorporated companies will be eligible for inclusion if they have a minimum free float of 10%, provided that all other criteria for inclusion are met. This reduces the current 25% threshold applicable to non‑UK companies and brings the index criteria into line with the UK Listing Rules’ minimum free float requirement.

FTSE Russell does not expect the change to have any immediate impact on index constituents.

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