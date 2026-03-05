Sustainability Report 2025: May 2024 – April 2025

Introduction

Grasping what sustainability means in practice is critical for society and the planet, and vital to our clients, our people and long-term financial success. Doing something about it is also the right thing to do. We are actively addressing those areas most relevant to our business and where we believe we can have the greatest impact.

This report, our fourth, reflects different aspects of sustainability drawing on risk-focussed Environmental Social and Governance (ESG), corporate responsibility themes and going beyond compliance and regulatory expectation. We have kept the content to the point, factually reporting what happened in the 2024-25 financial year, providing links and resources, and sharing featured stories to give insight into the work we do and the people behind the numbers.

Our approach is always under review and is guided by you and others with interests in our business, as well as our own moral compass. We invite you to look at our progress, get involved, and challenge us to do more.

"I'm so impressed with the progress that we have made as a firm in embedding sustainable practices into our day-to-day business. Although it continues to be a work in progress, I am confident that our talented people and special culture will support us in accelerating change and I am proud to be part of that journey." Emma Pioli

Chair, Gowling WLG (UK) LLP

Foreword: our commitment

Looking back at what we achieved across this reporting period – like other years – fills me with pride. Our ESG strategy continues to evolve to build on these achievements to date. We continue to deliver against priorities, responding to stakeholder expectations and moving forward against a backdrop of geo-political challenges.

Among the many highlights this year, we published new targets to focus attention on getting more women and ethnic minorities into leadership roles, and also for reducing validated greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. An already steadfast commitment to business ethics and compliance generally saw us further reinforce exemplary anti-money laundering practice and identify actions to limit the risk of human rights violations within our supply chain. These and wider examples within this report, reinforce our unwavering support for the 10 Principles of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC).

We have also built ESG into our day-to-day culture – providing extra support and meaning within our workplaces – from the fantastic work of our Wellbeing Champions to the infectious enthusiasm of our Plant Club volunteers!

We have been reporting voluntarily on sustainability for several years, expanding the themes covered and the depth of disclosure. Guided by the UN, draft UK Sustainability Reporting Standards (UKSRS), and other good practice, we will continue to find ways to do more, continuously improve and deliver a positive impact.

David Fennell

Chief Executive, Gowling WLG (UK) LLP

