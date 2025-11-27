Is The UK Still Internationally Important?

We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.

At xCHANGE 2025, Lewis Silkin's Joint Managing Partner, Jo Farmer, sat down with Debbie Wosskow,OBE - entrepreneur, investor, and leading voice on women's economic empowerment - for a thought-provoking conversation.

Jo posed an overarching question to Debbie: does the UK still matter on the world stage for business, investment, and innovation?

Debbie was unequivocal: the UK is an excellent place to do business. From supportive early stage frameworks to the strength of its international networks, she sees the country as a compelling environment to start and scale companies. On this basis, her call to action was straightforward: we all share responsibility for projecting confidence about doing business in the UK and for ensuring the country backs itself - culturally and financially - as a natural destination for opportunity. With this mindset, the UK can better retain talent, particularly amongst the younger generation who, post-Covid, are increasingly adopting a more digitally nomadic lifestyle.

At the same time, Debbie highlighted the persistent challenges facing female founders who too often are not backed at levels commensurate with their capabilities and the opportunities they create. Investor groups that remain male dominated can overlook products rooted in women's experiences - menopause solutions, for example - by miscasting them as niche. Her advice was direct. To male investors: seek out and fund female founders, build mixed teams, and recognise that diversity drives better products and opens underserved markets. To female founders: do not prioritise being liked, and make sure you are in the room - your network is everything.

In short, the UK can fully harness its strengths as a fantastic place to do business if we continue to project confidence and back ourselves, while closing the funding gap for female founders by seeking them out, building mixed teams, and ensuring women are in the room.

