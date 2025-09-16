ARTICLE
16 September 2025

Can A Disability Discrimination Claim Be Struck Out At A Preliminary Hearing?

d
didlaw

Contributor

didlaw logo

Not just another law firm, the emphasis at didlaw has always been about providing an exceptional level of client service. This means clear and practical advice, explained in plain English. It means going the extra mile for our clients to find the right solution.

We started in 2008, focusing on helping people who were having difficulties around health and disability at work. By 2018, we were widely recognised as the UK’s leading disability discrimination lawyers.

In 2019 didlaw began a new chapter in its story. Our MD, Karen Jackson joined forces with employment barrister, Elizabeth George, to embark on the next ambitious phase of the firm’s journey.

The two women have expanded the firm’s offering to provide the same level of expertise but across all areas of employment and discrimination law. And they are committed to making didlaw a truly values-driven firm in everything that it does. You can read more about the values that drive them on our website.

Explore Firm Details
A preliminary hearing was listed to deal with the issue of whether the claimant was disabled for the purposes of the Equality Act 2010 (EqA).
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Yavnik Ganguly

Yes, it can, and this is what occurred in JP v Spelthorne Borough Council.

The claimant in this case was the subject of a restricted reporting order and cannot be named.

A preliminary hearing was listed to deal with the issue of whether the claimant was disabled for the purposes of the Equality Act 2010 (EqA).

On the facts, a first instance tribunal found that the claimant did not meet the EqA test for disability. Her disability discrimination claims, therefore, failed. The employment judge determined on the evidence that her impairments had not lasted 12 months or more as at the termination date, nor were they likely to recur, since they related to a work situation which was not likely to recur.

The claimant appealed the decision, relying on Cox v Adecco Group, which concerned a whistleblowing claim that was struck out without properly identifying the issues.

The EAT rejected her argument. A whistleblowing claim requires a multi-faceted evaluation before a tribunal can strike it out. In a disability discrimination claim, the question is much simpler: was the claimant disabled at the relevant time? Answering this question did not require a detailed evaluation of all the facts in the case. The test is to see whether the claimant meets the section 6 definition of disability. There is no hard-edged rule that a tribunal must identify claims before determining whether the claimant has the protected characteristic of disability.

In determining disability, the judge was entitled to rely on the analysis made of the pleadings (the statements of case – Claim and Response) and the claimant's Disability Impact Statement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Yavnik Ganguly
Yavnik Ganguly
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More