Sovereign Verify – The Smart Way To Confirm Your Identity With UK Companies House

Individual Directors and Persons with Significant Control (PSCs) of companies registered in England & Wales (E&W) are now required to verify their identities with Companies House. Sovereign Verify is a digital App that makes this process quick and simple. As an Authorised Corporate Service Provider (ACSP), Sovereign is a trusted identity verification partner of UK Companies House.

Key Information

Identity Verification (IDV) is now mandatory for all new and existing Individual Directors and Persons with Significant Control (PSCs) of E&W Companies.

The IDV process only has to be performed once per individual, regardless of the number of directorships and/or PSC roles that an individual holds.

On successful completion of the IDV process, Companies House will issue the individual with a unique 11-digit Companies House Personal Code.

Individuals will not be permitted to incorporate an E&W company, be appointed as a new Director or register as a new PSC without submitting a Personal Code to Companies House.

For existing Individual Directors and PSCs of E&W Companies, Sovereign recommends that the IDV procedure should be initiated at least two months in advance of the date that an individual is required to submit a Personal Code to Companies House for the first time. This deadline will vary according to the individual's role as follows:

Existing Directors should initiate the IDV procedure at least two months before their next annual confirmation statement is due to be filed with Companies House. If an individual holds multiple directorships, they should identify the date of their earliest annual confirmation statement filing.

Existing PSCs should initiate the IDV procedure at least two months before the first day of the month of their birth as it is shown on the Companies House register.

Individuals who are both existing Directors and PSCs should identify the earliest deadline that applies.

You can check the deadline dates for filing your Personal Code on your Companies House account on the Companies House website here Search the register – Find and update company information – GOV.UK

It is the personal responsibility of all Individual Directors or PSCs of E&W Companies to prove to Companies House that they are who they say they are. It is now a criminal offence to act as an Individual Director or PSC without having complied with the IDV requirements.

If you are a non-UK resident Individual Director or PSC, you are required to verify your identity for Companies House only through an Authorised Corporate Service Provider (ACSP).

Sovereign is registered as an Authorised Corporate Service Provider and provides a simple, digital 'App', Sovereign Verify, to ensure that the IDV process is as swift and seamless as possible. If you have any concerns about the identity verification requirements, process or deadlines, please contact us as soon as possible. Contact details are below.

New Companies House Identity Verification Process

As of 18 November 2025, Companies House introduced new identity verification (IDV) requirements for Individual Company Directors and Persons with Significant Control (PSCs) of E&W Companies under the UK's Economic Crime & Corporate Transparency Act 2023 (ECCTA).

IDV is designed to strengthen the role of Companies House as a 'gatekeeper' and improve the reliability of information on the Companies Register. It is important to note that standard Know Your Customer (KYC) checks for anti-money laundering (AML) due diligence do not satisfy the strict requirements of this legislation. IDV is an additional and separate Companies House procedure.

What is a Person with Significant Control?

A Person with Significant Control (PSC), sometimes called a 'beneficial owner', is someone who owns or controls a company. A company can have one or more PSCs. A PSC must meet one or more conditions known as the 'nature of control', which typically includes an individual or legal entity that:

Holds more than 25% shares or voting rights in a company.

Can appoint or remove a majority of directors.

Can influence or control a company.

All E&W Companies are required to identify their PSCs and inform Companies House who they are and which of these conditions they meet. If a company cannot identify its PSC(s), or does not have one, it must also inform Companies House.

Identity Verification Timetable

For Individual Company Directors, Companies House is phasing in IDV over a 12-month transition period, as follows:

From 18 November, new Directors are required to verify their identity before incorporating a company or being appointed to an existing company.

From 18 November, existing Directors are required to confirm they have verified their identity before filing their next annual confirmation statement during the 12-month transition period.

If you are a Director of more than one company, you are required to do this for each company.

A PSC has a 14-day period during which they are required to submit a statement confirming that their identity has been verified. The date for this 14-day confirmation period varies, depending on whether the individual is a new or existing PSC, and whether he or she is also a Director of the company, as follows:

If registering as a new PSC after 18 November 2025, the 14-day period commences from the date of incorporation of the company with Companies House.

For an existing PSC on 18 November 2025 who is also a Director of the company, the 14-day period commences from the date of the company's next annual confirmation statement during the 12-month transition period.

For an existing PSC on 18 November 2025 who is NOT a Director of the company, the 14-day period commences from the first day of their month of birth as it is shown on the Companies House register. For example, if the date of birth shown on the register is in March 1990, the 14-day period will commence on 1 March 2026.

Sovereign is an Authorised Corporate Service Provider – how we can help

Individual Directors or PSCs who are resident outside the UK can only verify via an Authorised Corporate Service Provider (ACSP). Sovereign Corporate & Trustee Services Limited (Sovereign) officially registered as an ACSP in March 2025.

For any individual or business with UK-linked structures, Sovereign's ACSP status offers a straightforward route to staying compliant with the evolving demands of UK corporate legislation. When Sovereign is used, the list of acceptable verification documents is more extensive and other benefits include:

We save you time and reduce your admin – all you have to do is upload your ID documents and we will carry out the identity checks for you.

We will verify your identity to the same standard as the Companies House service.

We meet the strict UK legal requirements, including anti-money laundering (AML) regulations.

We help you stay compliant – we will make sure your identity checks are completed in time for when you need to provide your personal code to Companies House (see Recommended Timeline below).

The 'Sovereign Verify' App

As an Authorised Corporate Service Provider, Sovereign is providing a simple, digital Application (App) to ensure you can verify your identity as swiftly and seamlessly as possible. The Individual Director or PSC will need to provide their:

Full name and any former names.

Date of birth.

Home address.

Address history for the last 12 months.

email address.

To use the Sovereign Verify app, Directors and PSCs will need a smart phone with a working camera and two original ID documents to be verified, as follows:

A Passport or Photo ID Card. A Proof of Residential Address.

It is important to note that the ID documents to be verified must be original, physical and current. You cannot use a photocopy or digital copy as they will be rejected.

A Proof of Residential Address is a document that confirms your residential address, including utility bills, bank statements and government correspondence. To be accepted, the document must be physically issued by a recognised authority, contain your full name and residential address, and be dated within the last three months. Sovereign cannot accept e-Bills or mobile telephone bills as proofs of residential address as they will be rejected.

Sovereign Identity Verification Procedure

Individual Directors and PSCs who have requested to use our IDV service will receive an email from Verify inviting them to download the app. When they have downloaded the app, Verify will ask them to sign in to the Verify app and follow the instructions as follows:

Live scan the two ID documents using the smartphone camera and submit.

Facial Recognition – scan your face using the front-facing (selfie) camera, making sure that your face is completely aligned with the guide on your screen, that you are looking straight ahead and that you keep as still as possible.

Additional documentation will be required if the ID documents provided do not confirm address history for the last 12 months or if the applicant has changed their name.

If Sovereign is satisfied that the IDV meets the required standard, it will declare to Companies House that the identification has been verified and submit the individual's details online.

Sovereign is also required to keep records of all the evidence and information used to verify an individual's identity for seven (7) years from the date on which verification is completed. This includes:

Copies of the documents verified.

Evidence of the identity checks completed.

Records of any failed verification attempts.

Companies House Personal Code

When successfully verified, Companies House will issue a unique 11-digit Personal Code directly to the email address provided by the Individual Director or PSC. This should be stored safely because it must be used by that individual in all filings to Companies House going forwards.

Companies House will not automatically update the records of all E&W companies of which an individual is a Director or a PSC, which means that:

Every E&W company will be required to supply the Companies House Personal Codes of all Individual Directors on the company's confirmation statement date during the transitional year from 18 November 2025.

Existing PSCs will be required to supply their Companies House Personal Code in respect of every relevant company during the first 14 days of their birth month.

Recommended ID Verification Timeline

It is important to note that, unless Companies House requests re-verification, IDV only has to be performed once per individual, regardless of the number of directorships and/or PSC roles that an individual holds.

We recommend that Individual Directors should contact Sovereign to initiate the IDV process at least two months before they are required to provide their Personal Code to Companies House for the first time.

Individual PSCs have a 14-day period from the first day of the month of their birth during which they are required to provide their Personal Code to Companies House with a statement confirming that their identity has been verified. We therefore recommend that PSCs (who are NOT also a Director) should initiate the IDV process at least two months before the first day of the month of their birth as it is shown on the Companies House register.

Individuals who are both existing Directors and PSCs should identify the earliest deadline that applies.

Responsibility for ID Verification

It is the personal responsibility of all Individual Directors or PSCs of E&W Companies to prove to Companies House that they are who they say they are.

It is now a criminal offence to act as an Individual Director without having complied with the IDV requirements. This is punishable by a financial penalty and, for persistent failures, potential disqualification. The E&W Company will also be committing a criminal offence if any of its Individual Directors have not had their ID verified as and when required.

PSCs who do not complete IDV could also be subject to criminal sanctions, but the E&W Company itself is not responsible for ensuring that its PSCs are ID verified.

Companies House reforms moving forward

This is the first phase of Companies House reform. IDV requirements for Limited Partnerships, Corporate Directors of Companies, Corporate Members of Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) and Officers of Corporate PSCs are planned but were not brought into force on 18 November. These will commence at a later date, which has not yet been confirmed by Companies House.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.