Identity Verification Updates For Leaders In Academy Trusts: What You Need To Know

Identity verification (IDV) is being introduced for academy trusts to comply with the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023.

This requires all companies, including academy trusts (and other education companies registered at Companies House), to verify the identities of their directors and persons with significant control (PSC) in a bid to combat economic crime and improve transparency in corporate governance.

In this article, we explain the key steps academy trusts must take to ensure a coordinated and timely approach to IDV compliance.

Key IDV points for directors and PSCs in academies

Companies House has confirmed that from 18 November 2025, it will become compulsory (signalling the end of the voluntary period) for company directors and PSCs to go through an identity verification process, which can be done digitally using documents like a passport and driving licence or manually, if digital options are not available.

From this date, leaders in academy trusts will be able to check on Companies House the dates by which they must complete their IDV.

You should note that if an individual holds a role for more than one company, they will have to link their verified IDV to the positions held with the personal code provided at the end of the IDV process. It is essential individuals keep hold of this code.

New directors and PSCs will need to be verified before they can take up the role. Acting as a director before IDV will constitute an offence.

Directors

Individuals who are current directors will have until the date of their next annual confirmation statement falling after 18 November 2025 to complete the IDV.

Individuals appointed after 18 November must complete their IDV before their appointment can be formally registered and before they act in the role.

PSCs

If an individual becomes a PSC after 18 November 2025, they will have to verify their identity and provide their personal code within 14 days of their registration as a PSC at Companies House.

Existing PSCs who are not also directors of the same entity must complete their IDV and provide their personal code within the first 14 days of their birth month. For example, if their date of birth is 22 March then the 14-day period starts from 1 March 2026.

If the individual is both PSC and a director of the same company, they must submit their personal code to Companies House, on the following occasions:

For their role as a director, it is included in the confirmation statement

For their role as a PSC, it is submitted via a new separate service online within 14 days of the confirmation statement date.

Next steps for academy trust directors and PSCs

Proactive IDV: Although the mandatory deadline is still months ahead, we recommend all academy trust directors and PSCs to complete IDV voluntarily at the earliest opportunity. The verification process is both swift and cost-free through the GOV.UK One Login platform.

Unique identifier number: It is essential that directors and PSCs maintain secure records of their unique identifier number for ongoing compliance obligations.

Communication monitoring: Academy trusts must actively monitor their registered email addresses to ensure they receive all relevant correspondence from Companies House concerning IDV.

Note the date for compliance date verification: From 18 November 2025, directors and PSCs should regularly review the Companies House register to confirm the IDV deadlines of the positions within the trust structure.

See our guide to the online process for IDV

