Company Administration – Regulations Made To Reflect The Simplification Of Company And LLP Registers

Further regulations have been made to reflect the fact that companies will no longer be required to keep their own copies of certain registers. They are expected to be brought into force from 18 November 2025.
The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 (ECCTA) provides for the abolition of the requirement for companies to keep their own register of directors, register of directors' residential addresses, register of secretaries and register of people with significant control (PSCs), known as "local registers". The information will still have to be notified to Companies House.
The regulations (which were laid in draft in the summer – see our blog post here) make various changes to legislation to deal with the consequences of the abolition of these local registers. The regulations are:
- The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 (Consequential, Incidental and Miscellaneous Provisions) Regulations 2025, which also include miscellaneous provisions relating to the submission of identity verification (IDV) statements to Companies House and the suppression of IDV statements from public inspection (to read more about the new IDV requirements under the ECCTA, see our snapshot here);
- The Register of People with Significant Control (Amendment) Regulations 2025, which amend certain notification requirements on companies in relation to the PSC regime; and
- The Limited Liability Partnership (Application and Modification of Company Law) Regulations 2025, which extend the abolition of certain local registers to the equivalent local registers maintained by LLPs.
For the most part, the regulations come into force when the provisions of the ECCTA introducing mandatory IDV for directors and PSCs and the abolition of local registers come into force, expected to be on 18 November 2025 (see our blog posts here and here).
