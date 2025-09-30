ARTICLE
30 September 2025

Company Administration – Regulations Made To Reflect The Simplification Of Company And LLP Registers

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Sarah Hawes,Greg Mulley,Caroline Rae
+1 Authors
Further regulations have been made to reflect the fact that companies will no longer be required to keep their own copies of certain registers. They are expected to be brought into force from 18 November 2025.

The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 (ECCTA) provides for the abolition of the requirement for companies to keep their own register of directors, register of directors' residential addresses, register of secretaries and register of people with significant control (PSCs), known as "local registers". The information will still have to be notified to Companies House.

The regulations (which were laid in draft in the summer – see our blog post here) make various changes to legislation to deal with the consequences of the abolition of these local registers. The regulations are:

For the most part, the regulations come into force when the provisions of the ECCTA introducing mandatory IDV for directors and PSCs and the abolition of local registers come into force, expected to be on 18 November 2025 (see our blog posts here and here).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Sarah Hawes
Sarah Hawes
Photo of Greg Mulley
Greg Mulley
Photo of Gavin Davies
Gavin Davies
Photo of Caroline Rae
Caroline Rae
