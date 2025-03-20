Companies House Delays Launch Of Authorised Corporate Services Provider Service

UK Companies House announced, on 24 February, that the launch of the service to register as an authorised corporate services provider (ACSP) to undertake verification services under the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 (ECCTA) had been postponed

Sovereign began in Gibraltar in 1987 and has since grown into one of the largest independent corporate and trust service providers in the world. We currently manage over 20,000 clients that include companies, entrepreneurs, private investors or high net worth individuals and their families – and have assets under administration in excess of US$10 billion.

UK Companies House announced, on 24 February, that the launch of the service to register as an authorised corporate services provider (ACSP) to undertake verification services under the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 (ECCTA) had been postponed. It had been due to commence on 25 February.

Identity verification (IDV) for directors and persons with significant control (PSCs) of UK companies, and general partners of UK limited partnerships, is being introduced first on a voluntary basis, starting from 25 March, but will become mandatory.

The ECCTA is part of a legislative package that is aimed at preventing the abuse of corporate structures, improving the accuracy of information on the public register, and enhancing ownership transparency. ACSPs will be licensed to carry out IDVs and file documents for clients at Companies House.

In January, the Registrar (Identity Verification and Authorised Corporate Service Provider) Regulations 2025 were published setting out the framework for IDV and how to register as an ACSP.

Relevant individuals must verify their identities – either digitally via Companies House or via an ACSP delivering a verification statement to Companies House – by supplying their name and date of birth, any former names, a valid email address, a current residential address and supporting evidence of identity. If the identity check is conducted by an ACSP, it is required to keep records for seven years even if it concludes that it is unable to verify the individual's identity.

Once approved, applicants will receive a 'unique identifier (UID), which can be used to take on subsequent appointments without completing further verification steps because it will be linked to their existing Companies House account.

By late 2025, all directors and PSCs for new incorporations will be required to verify their identity as part of the incorporation process. IDV will also be compulsory for all newly appointed directors and new PSCs.

There will be a transition period of 12 months for existing directors of existing companies to comply with IDV, with companies required to provide IDV credentials for their directors when their confirmation statement is due. Existing PSCs will also be subject to IDV by way of transitional arrangements, with individual PSCs being allowed 14 days after registering in which to verify their identity.

In 2026, Companies House will further require IDV for anyone presenting documents for filing, including the requirement for a third-party service provider filing on behalf of a company to be registered as an ACSP. The transition period should be completed by the end of 2026, when Companies House will start applying sanctions for non-compliance.

We await the commencement regulations that will bring into force the underlying provisions in ECCTA that will establish the IDV and ACSP frameworks.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.