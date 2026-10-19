DPIA Template — When You Need One, Common Triggers & Practical Steps For UK Organisations

Data Protection Impact Assessments are a core requirement under UK GDPR, yet many organisations struggle to determine when one is actually required.

Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIAs) are a core requirement under the UK GDPR, yet many organisations still struggle with one key question: when is a DPIA actually required? That's why we've developed a free DPIA template to support organisations when introducing new projects, systems and technologies.

Often seen as a compliance formality, DPIAs are sometimes completed too late or not at all. In reality, they’re intended to identify and mitigate risks before processing begins, particularly where ‘high-risk’ processing is involved.

As organisations adopt AI, automation and data-driven systems across their operations, the question of when a DPIA is required is becoming increasingly important. Where those systems have access to personal data (whether relating to customers, suppliers, employees or other individuals), organisations should treat that use as a potential high-risk processing activity and undertake a DPIA before implementation.

The absence of a DPIA where AI has been deployed is likely to be a significant compliance red flag, particularly if the organisation can’t show that it properly assessed and mitigated the risks to individuals whose personal data is being processed by AI.

Here, Eleanore Beard from our specialist data protection team explains when a DPIA is required under UK GDPR, including common triggers, key grey areas and a simple checklist so you can get the most from the template and make decisions quickly and confidently.

What is a DPIA & why does it matter?

A DPIA is a structured process used to identify and minimise data protection risks at an early stage of a project.

A compliant DPIA should include:

a description of the processing and its purpose an assessment of necessity and proportionality an evaluation of risks to individuals measures to mitigate those risks.

Regulatory guidance is available that organisations should refer to alongside their internal processes.

In practice, a well-executed DPIA is more than a compliance exercise. Used properly, it gives organisations a structured way to understand proposed data flows, identify risks early and build privacy into the design of new projects, systems and processes. For that reason, it can be a valuable management tool even where there’s no clear legal requirement to complete one. Compliance is then a consequence of a good process, rather than the sole purpose of it.

Understanding the UK GDPR ‘high-risk’ requirement for DPIAs

Under Article 35 of the UK GDPR, organisations must carry out a DPIA where processing is likely to result in a high risk to individuals’ rights and freedoms.

However, it’s best practice to undertake a DPIA whether or not the processing is likely to result in a high risk. It’s a useful exercise whenever an organisation is changing how personal data is processed, introducing new systems or technology, repurposing existing data or materially altering the scale, nature or context of its processing.

In practice, organisations should always take a risk-based approach, considering:

the nature of the data

the scale of processing

how the data is used

the potential impact on individuals.

The UK GDPR also identifies certain types of processing that will automatically require a DPIA, including:

systematic and extensive automated decision-making with significant effects

large-scale processing of special category or criminal offence data

systematic monitoring of publicly accessible areas on a large scale.

The ICO has also indicated that processing involving innovative technologies — including AI — is likely to require a DPIA. This means that organisations deploying AI systems that process personal data should start from the position that a DPIA will usually be needed, rather than treating it as an optional or retrospective compliance step.

Five common scenarios where a DPIA is required

1. Introducing new technology or systems

New technologies often change how personal data is collected, analysed or used, ultimately increasing risk. For example, deploying an AI-powered recruitment tool that screens CVs and ranks candidates may significantly alter how personal data is assessed and used by introducing automated processing of personal data.

2. Automated decision-making & profiling

Screening, scoring, ranking or flagging individuals can materially affect their opportunities, treatment or outcomes, even where a human remains involved. This can arise in recruitment, credit, pricing, fraud prevention, eligibility checks or customer segmentation. If the criteria, logic or use of personal data isn’t transparent, a DPIA is likely to be required.

3. Large-scale processing of personal data

Processing large volumes of personal data increases the potential impact of errors or breaches. For example, a national retailer analysing customer purchase data across millions of transactions will face significantly greater risks if that data is misused, inaccurate or compromised.

4. Processing special category data

More sensitive data — such as health or biometric data — carries inherently higher risk. For example, an employer introducing a system to monitor employee wellbeing data is processing special category personal information that requires careful safeguarding.

5. Systematic monitoring of individuals

Ongoing monitoring or tracking of individuals is another key trigger. For example, implementing location tracking software for employees or behavioural tracking on a website may raise concerns around privacy and the proportionality of the processing.

Common mistakes & grey areas when deciding on a DPIA

Even where organisations are aware of DPIAs, mistakes often arise in borderline scenarios. A common misconception is that established processes don’t require review — however, a DPIA may still be necessary where those processes are scaled, repurposed or combined with new datasets. Similarly, some organisations assume that risk is limited to sensitive data, when in reality risk can arise from the scale, context or use of personal data, regardless of its category.

Another frequent issue is leaving data protection considerations too late. DPIAs should be carried out before processing begins and delaying this assessment undermines their purpose. Carrying out the DPIA early in the process is particularly important because retrofitting privacy measures later is often more complex and expensive — and issues of that kind can frequently be identified and addressed earlier through a DPIA.

Finally, while DPIAs are sometimes treated as a tick-box exercise, regulators expect a meaningful evaluation of risks, supported by clear and documented mitigation measures. A well-prepared DPIA can also provide reassurance to senior leadership and the board that the compliance implications of a project have been properly considered and assessed.

DPIA checklist: how to decide if you need one

Use the following checklist as a starting point:

Introducing new technology or making changes to an existing process?

Using automated decision-making or profiling?

Processing personal data at scale?

Monitoring individuals (e.g. employees or users)?

Processing special category or sensitive data?

If one or more of these apply, a DPIA is likely required under UK GDPR — but even where it may not be mandatory, it can still be a helpful tool for ensuring privacy by design and supporting compliance.

What if risks can’t be mitigated?

Where a DPIA identifies a high risk that can’t be reduced through appropriate mitigation measures, organisations are required to consult the ICO before proceeding with the processing.

This is an important but often overlooked requirement. Failure to do so can expose organisations to regulatory scrutiny and delay project implementation.

What does this mean in practice?

DPIAs are one of the most effective tools for identifying and managing data protection risk early.

They should also be treated as a living process, reviewed regularly as projects evolve or risk profiles change.

As organisations increasingly adopt AI, automation and data-driven technologies, the number of scenarios requiring DPIAs is only set to grow. Those that embed DPIAs into project planning from the outset won’t only reduce regulatory risk but also support more transparent and accountable data use.

Ultimately, the question shouldn’t be whether a DPIA is required but whether the organisation has properly assessed the risks associated with its processing activities.

Download our free DPIA template

Our practical template can help you to take a structured approach to the process.

This includes an initial DPIA screening checklist, guidance on identifying personal data and information flows, risk assessment sections, consultation requirements, mitigation planning and sign-off documentation. It can be used as a starting point for assessing whether a project, system or processing activity presents risks to individuals' rights and freedoms.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.