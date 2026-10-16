Compliance Lessons From Star Trek

BCL Partner John Binns and Simon Haines, Head of Commercial and Integrity at Imperial Brands, explore what Star Trek can teach us about modern ethics and compliance.
Drawing on characters, scenarios and themes, the article considers the importance of leadership and “tone from the top”, effective policies and procedures, risk assessment and due diligence, practical compliance training, and the role of human judgement in an increasingly technology-driven world.
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