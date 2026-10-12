Data Protection Update: Are You Ready For Data Complaints?

The Data (Use and Access) Act 2025 (DUAA) introduces an important new compliance duty for businesses. From 19 June 2026, all organisations must have a clear and accessible process for handling data protection complaints.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) wants businesses to resolve data protection concerns “in-house” before approaching the regulator. The aim: quicker outcomes for individuals, less pressure on ICO resources, and stronger data subject trust.

What the new rules require

A “data protection complaint” arises when someone believes your business has breached data protection law in handling their personal data. The complainant could be a customer, client, third party or employee — anyone whose data you process. Importantly, the complaint must relate to the handling of personal data; a complaint purely about service quality does not qualify, even if it touches on data rights.

The obligation applies to every data controller, regardless of size. There are no exemptions.

In practice, you must:

accept data protection complaints through any channel

provide an accessible way to receive them

acknowledge receipt within 30 days and

respond without “undue delay”— investigate promptly, keep the individual updated, explain the outcome, and inform them of their right to escalate to the ICO

The ICO expects you to investigate properly: gather the facts, consult the right people internally, and check compliance with your own policies.

There is no need to reinvent the wheel — existing complaints systems can be adapted. Options include online or paper forms, a dedicated email address, a phone line, a portal, live chat with human escalation, or in-person channels. However, even if you publicise a preferred channel, you must still accept complaints received by any route.

Consider publishing a complaints procedure on your website covering: how to submit a complaint; what supporting information is needed; acceptable forms of ID and authority (for complaints made on someone else’s behalf); and expected timescales for acknowledgement, updates and outcomes.

You must also tell individuals about their right to complain—both to you and to the ICO—when collecting personal data and when responding to subject access requests. Update your privacy policy and any Subject Access Response template letters accordingly.

Internally, develop procedures for handling and resolving complaints—including those received informally. These policies need not be published, but staff must be trained on them. A structured approach builds accountability, strengthens trust, and reduces the risk of escalation to the ICO.

Your action list

Key steps to take now: