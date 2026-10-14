Complying with the UK General Data Protection Regulation (UK GDPR) is essential for any business that collects, processes or stores personal data. A GDPR solicitor can help you understand your legal obligations, reduce compliance risks, respond effectively to data breaches or subject access requests and implement practical measures to protect both your business and your customers

Complying with the UK General Data Protection Regulation (UK GDPR) is essential for any business that collects, processes or stores personal data. A GDPR solicitor can help you understand your legal obligations, reduce compliance risks, respond effectively to data breaches or subject access requests and implement practical measures to protect both your business and your customers.

What is UK GDPR and why does it matter?

The UK GDPR is the UK’s primary data protection framework. It applies to any organisation that collects, uses, stores or otherwise processes personal information. Together with the Data Protection Act 2018, it sets out strict rules for how personal data must be handled.

Organisations must follow key data protection principles: processing personal data fairly, lawfully and transparently; collecting only what is necessary; and keeping information accurate and secure. Compliance matters because businesses hold personal information belonging to customers, employees, suppliers and other individuals – and those individuals trust them to protect it.

Failing to handle personal data appropriately can lead to regulatory investigations, complaints, reputational damage and substantial fines.

How can a GDPR solicitor help your business stay compliant?

A GDPR solicitor can help your business understand how data protection law applies to your specific activities and develop a practical compliance framework. Compliance is not achieved through a single policy document – it requires contracts, privacy notices, data-sharing arrangements, staff training and internal procedures to work together effectively.

A solicitor can review how your business collects and uses personal data, advise on lawful bases for processing, prepare key documentation, assist with subject access requests and other requests made under the Data Protection Act and help you respond to regulatory concerns. They can also ensure your compliance arrangements evolve as your business grows and changes.

What are the most common GDPR compliance risks for businesses?

Many GDPR issues arise because compliance controls have not kept pace with everyday business operations. Common risks include collecting more personal data than necessary, retaining information for too long, failing to keep records accurate and providing inadequate privacy information to data subjects.

Businesses can also encounter difficulties when responding to data subject requests, implementing appropriate security measures or maintaining up-to-date policies and procedures. Organisations that rely on informal processes often struggle to demonstrate compliance when challenged by regulators or data subjects.

Staff training is another critical consideration. Even well-designed policies can be ineffective if employees do not understand their day-to-day responsibilities for handling personal data.

What should you do if your business experiences a data breach?

A personal data breach can include accidental disclosure, loss, unauthorised access, alteration or destruction of personal data, as well as cyber-attacks. Having clear breach detection, investigation and reporting procedures in place before an incident occurs is essential.

If a breach occurs, your business should assess the potential impact on affected individuals and consider whether the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and those individuals need to be notified. Certain breaches must be reported to the ICO within 72 hours of becoming aware of them. Your organisation must also document decisions not to report a breach and the reasons for any delays.

How can your business maintain ongoing GDPR compliance?

GDPR compliance is an ongoing process, not a one-off exercise. Businesses should regularly review their policies, procedures and record-keeping practices to ensure they remain effective and reflect current operations.

Ongoing compliance also involves monitoring how personal data is collected and used, reviewing contracts and data-sharing arrangements and ensuring staff understand how to identify and respond to potential issues. For example, introducing new software, changing suppliers or expanding into new markets may require a review of your existing data protection processes.

Businesses that embed data protection into their day-to-day operations are better placed to respond effectively when challenges arise.

Conclusion

GDPR compliance is an important part of managing business risk and maintaining customer trust. As your operations, technology and regulatory requirements evolve, your compliance arrangements should be reviewed regularly to keep pace.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.