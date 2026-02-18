Protecting Innovation From Hackers Explained (Video)

We were delighted to join Adam Myers on cyber security podcast Tales from the CyberLab, where Partners David Robinson and Fiona Phillips explored the rising – and often hidden – threat of intellectual property theft.

While data breaches tend to grab the headlines, the loss of inventions, algorithms and trade secrets can have far more serious long‑term consequences. These incidents frequently stay out of the public eye, with both attackers and victims reluctant to speak about them.

In the episode, David and Fiona discuss how cyber incidents intersect with patents, trade secrets, AI innovation, cyber insurance and open‑source risks. They also unpack issues such as insider threats, nation‑state activity, and why every organisation should embed IP considerations into its wider cyber‑resilience strategy.

A sharp, practical conversation for innovators, start‑ups and tech‑driven businesses looking to safeguard their competitive edge.

Watch the full episode below now.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.