ARTICLE
18 February 2026

Protecting Innovation From Hackers Explained (Video)

MC
Marks & Clerk

Contributor

Marks & Clerk logo
Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.
Explore Firm Details
We were delighted to join Adam Myers on cyber security podcast Tales from the CyberLab, where Partners David Robinson and Fiona Phillips explored the rising – and often hidden – threat of intellectual property theft.
United Kingdom Technology
David Robinson and Fiona Phillips
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

We were delighted to join Adam Myers on cyber security podcast Tales from the CyberLab, where Partners David Robinson and Fiona Phillips explored the rising – and often hidden – threat of intellectual property theft.

While data breaches tend to grab the headlines, the loss of inventions, algorithms and trade secrets can have far more serious long‑term consequences. These incidents frequently stay out of the public eye, with both attackers and victims reluctant to speak about them.

In the episode, David and Fiona discuss how cyber incidents intersect with patents, trade secrets, AI innovation, cyber insurance and open‑source risks. They also unpack issues such as insider threats, nation‑state activity, and why every organisation should embed IP considerations into its wider cyber‑resilience strategy.

A sharp, practical conversation for innovators, start‑ups and tech‑driven businesses looking to safeguard their competitive edge.

Watch the full episode below now.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of David Robinson
David Robinson
Photo of Fiona Phillips
Fiona Phillips
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More