Unknowingly Hit A Parked Car? UK Penalty Rules

What Are My Legal Obligations if I Hit a Parked Car?

Under the law in England and Wales, any driver involved in an accident that causes damage to another vehicle or property has specific legal responsibilities. It does not matter how minor the damage is, you must take certain steps after any collision. Failing to comply can turn a minor incident into a criminal offence.

If you stop at the scene

If you remain at the scene, you must:

Stop immediately: Section 170 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 requires you to stop, regardless of how minor the damage appears. Driving away, even briefly, can amount to an offence.

Exchange details: You must provide your name, address and vehicle registration number to anyone with reasonable grounds to request them, usually the owner of the damaged vehicle. If you are not the vehicle’s owner, you must also provide the owner’s details.

Take practical steps:

Assess the situation safely and turn on your hazard lights

Check for damage to both vehicles

Take photographs of the damage and surroundings

Try to locate the owner, for example through nearby premises

Gather key details, including time, location and vehicle information

Look for witnesses or CCTV footage

If you have already driven away

If the owner is not present or you have left the scene, your obligations continue:

Leave a note: Place a clear and secure note on the vehicle with your name, address, contact details and a brief explanation of the incident.

Report to the police: If you could not exchange details at the scene, you must report the accident as soon as reasonably practicable and within 24 hours. You can do this via 101 or by attending a police station.

Contact your insurer: You should inform your insurance company of the incident, even if the damage is minor or you intend to resolve it privately.

Taking prompt and proper action helps ensure you comply with the law and reduces the risk of further legal consequences.

What Are the Penalties for a 'Hit and Run' Offence?

When a driver hits a parked car and leaves the accident scene without stopping or subsequently reporting the incident to the police, they have committed the offence of failing to stop, which is sometimes referred to casually as a ‘hit and run’ offence. This is taken very seriously by the courts because it suggests an attempt to evade responsibility.

The legal consequences for hit and run offences (including both failing to stop and failing to report) are significant and can have a long-term impact on your life. The penalties can include:

Penalty points: between five and 10 penalty points on your driving licence. If you already have points, this could lead to a 'totting up' ban. Anyone who accumulates 12 points in any three-year period (or six points if you passed your driving test within the last two years) can face an automatic disqualification.

An unlimited fine: the court decides the amount of the fine you will receive based on the severity of the offence and your financial situation.

Potential prison sentence: in more serious cases, the court can impose a prison sentence of up to six months.

Driving ban: the court has the discretion to impose a driving ban (disqualification), particularly if there are aggravating factors.

As well as these penalties, even a minor collision with a parked vehicle can affect your insurance, as you are usually required to notify your insurer, and being at fault may increase your premiums, reduce your no-claims bonus, and carry risks if you choose to settle privately.

These penalties demonstrate why following the correct procedure after hitting a parked car is important. What could otherwise be a straightforward insurance matter can become a criminal conviction with life-altering consequences.

Is Not Knowing You Hit a Parked Car a Defence?

The central issue for many drivers who receive a Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) for a hit and run offence days or weeks after the alleged incident is whether a lack of awareness is a reasonable excuse for failing to stop. It is entirely possible, especially in a large vehicle or a noisy car park, to scrape another car and be completely unaware that a collision occurred.

For the prosecution to convict you of failing to stop, it must prove that you knew an accident involving damage had occurred. If you genuinely did not know you had hit a parked car, you cannot be guilty of failing to stop or report it.

However, asserting your lack of knowledge is not enough. A court will assess whether a reasonable and careful driver would have been aware of the collision. Factors that will be considered include:

The severity of the impact: a major collision with obvious damage makes it harder to argue you were unaware. A minor paint transfer in a loud environment is more plausible.

Evidence from the scene: the police will look for evidence such as witness statements, notes left by passers-by, or debris from your vehicle.

CCTV and dash cam footage: footage from car park cameras, nearby buildings, or other vehicles’ dash cams can be vital. It may show the impact, the vehicle's movement, and the driver's reaction (or lack thereof).

Building a defence that you unknowingly hit a parked car requires careful examination of all available evidence. Our expert motoring law solicitors will analyse the circumstances and advise on the strength of your case.

What if the Other Car Was Parked Illegally?

Many drivers wonder if they are still at fault if the car they hit was parked on double yellow lines or in a dangerous position. The answer is almost always yes. The driver of a moving vehicle has a responsibility to avoid stationary objects, regardless of how or where they are parked. If an illegally parked vehicle made it dangerous for you to stop at the scene, you must stop your vehicle as close to where the incident occurred as is safe.

While the other driver may receive a parking ticket or be in breach of parking regulations, this does not absolve the driver who hit the car of responsibility for the collision.