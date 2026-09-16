Law Commission Launches Major Consultation On Reform Of Homicide Law (June 2026)

In August 2025, the Law Commission of England and Wales announced a comprehensive review of homicide law, covering murder and manslaughter. The review began with a call for evidence, which closed in Autumn 2025. We examined the review at that stage in Law Commission’s Review of the Law of Homicide and again in April 2026 in Homicide Review.

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Key Takeaways

Background to the Review

In August 2025, the Law Commission of England and Wales announced a comprehensive review of homicide law, covering murder and manslaughter.

The review began with a call for evidence, which closed in Autumn 2025. We examined the review at that stage in Law Commission’s Review of the Law of Homicide and again in April 2026 in Homicide Review.

On 17 June 2026, the Law Commission published a major consultation paper examining whether the current legal framework remains fair, effective, consistent and coherent.

Homicide law was last reviewed in detail in the early 2000s. While reforms to partial defences were introduced through the Coroners and Justice Act 2009, broader proposals to restructure homicide offences were not adopted.

This consultation marks the start of a potentially significant reform process.

Key Proposals

The Law Commission has outlined provisional proposals aimed at better reflecting differing levels of culpability:

Replacing the current two-tier structure (murder and manslaughter) with a three-tier model:

First-degree murder

Second-degree murder

Manslaughter

First-degree murder (intent to kill) would carry a mandatory life sentence

Second-degree murder (intent to cause serious injury) would carry a discretionary life sentence

Introducing a new verdict of “murder with a partial defence”, allowing juries to reflect situations where there was intent to kill but reduced culpability (e.g. loss of control or diminished responsibility)

This would replace the current position where such cases result in manslaughter convictions and may allow for more precise distinctions between different types of fatal conduct.

What This Could Mean in Practice

From a defence perspective, these proposals may lead to significant changes in how homicide cases are approached:

Charging decisions may become more nuanced, with prosecutors choosing between first- and second-degree murder

Disputes over intent—often central in homicide trials—may become even more finely contested

There may be fewer “all or nothing” outcomes between murder and manslaughter

Greater emphasis may be placed on psychiatric evidence and intent analysis, particularly in borderline cases

In practical terms, cases that currently proceed as murder with a fallback to manslaughter may in future be framed differently from the outset.

Proposed Reform of Manslaughter

The consultation also considers changes to the structure of manslaughter:

Reckless manslaughter would apply where a defendant knowingly and unreasonably took a risk of death or serious injury

Unlawful act manslaughter would require proof of intent or recklessness as to injury

Gross negligence manslaughter would be reframed to require conduct that is exceptionally bad, replacing the current circular test

These proposals are intended to improve clarity and coherence in an area of law often criticised as difficult to apply in practice.

For a broader overview, see Voluntary and Involuntary Manslaughter.

Complicity (Joint Enterprise) in Homicide

The Law Commission is not proposing wholesale reform of joint enterprise.

However, a more structured homicide framework may allow for clearer distinctions between principal offenders (those who commit the fatal act), and secondary participants (those who assist or encourage). This could lead to more proportionate outcomes in complex cases involving multiple defendants.

For further discussion, see Joint Enterprise Lawyers.

Structure of the Review

The review is divided into three strands:

Homicide offences – including murder and manslaughter

(see Murder vs Manslaughter) Defences to homicide – including partial defences such as diminished responsibility

(see Diminished Responsibility Guide) Sentencing – including the operation of mandatory life sentences

(see Sentencing for Homicide)

The current consultation focuses on homicide offences. A further consultation will address defences and sentencing.

Key Themes in the Consultation

The consultation raises 23 questions, focusing on:

Structure of Homicide Offences

Whether the current distinction between murder and manslaughter remains appropriate

Whether a tiered system would better reflect culpability

Definitions and Fault Elements

How intention should be defined

Whether distinctions between intent to kill and intent to cause serious harm are sufficiently clear

Manslaughter Reform

Whether current categories remain fit for purpose

Whether reform would improve clarity and consistency

Partial Liability

Whether reduced culpability is properly reflected under the current framework

Specific Case Types

Deaths involving coercive control

Drug-related fatalities

Failures to seek medical assistance

Interaction with Wider Criminal Law

Including the operation of joint enterprise

Practical Operation

Whether the current law assists juries and courts in reaching fair outcomes

Why This Matters

Homicide law lies at the centre of the criminal justice system. Cases frequently turn on fine distinctions around intent, responsibility and causation.

As explored in our Murder and Manslaughter Defence Services, these issues often determine whether a person faces a mandatory life sentence or a markedly different outcome.

The Law Commission’s review is therefore not simply academic. If implemented, these proposals could fundamentally reshape how cases are charged, how juries are directed and how defence strategies are developed.

Expertise Matters in the Most Serious Cases

At Olliers Solicitors, we have extensive experience defending clients facing allegations of murder and manslaughter.

These cases require careful analysis of intent and causation, expert handling of psychiatric and forensic evidence and detailed strategic preparation

These are precisely the areas engaged by the current reform proposals.

Our role as practitioners is not only to represent clients, but also to contribute to a wider understanding of how homicide law operates in practice. Consultations of this nature provide an important opportunity for experienced defence lawyers to help shape future reform.

Timeline

Next Steps

The consultation remains open until 30 September 2026, with responses invited from practitioners, academics and interested parties.

Following this and a further consultation on defences and sentencing, the Law Commission will publish its final report, which may ultimately lead to legislative reform.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.