Domestic Violence Bail Conditions: What They Mean And How To Challenge Them

Domestic violence bail conditions can be far-reaching. If you are released on bail during a domestic abuse investigation, you may be required to leave your own home, to stay away from a partner or family member, and to limit contact with your children, all before any decision to charge has been made. These conditions can be challenged, and getting early advice on them matters, because they can remain in place for a long time while an investigation continues.

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Domestic violence bail conditions can be far-reaching. If you are released on bail during a domestic abuse investigation, you may be required to leave your own home, to stay away from a partner or family member, and to limit contact with your children, all before any decision to charge has been made. These conditions can be challenged, and getting early advice on them matters, because they can remain in place for a long time while an investigation continues.

This page focuses on the conditions that arise specifically in domestic cases. For how pre-charge bail works in general, including how long it can last and the difference between bail and release under investigation, see Pre-charge bail: your questions answered.

Which bail conditions are common in domestic cases?

Conditions are tailored to the case, but common conditions include:

Reporting – Having to report to the police station at specified times on certain days of the week

Surrendering your passport to prevent foreign travel

Having a curfew – sometimes electronically monitored

Non-contact – being unable to contact certain people (often the alleged victim) or others arrested with you – usually specified as ‘non-contact directly or indirectly’

Residence – Being made to live and sleep at a specific address

Being unable to go to a specific location (e.g. the alleged victim’s place of work or home address)

Attending a certain appointment

In domestic investigations they generally always include:

A requirement to leave, and stay away from, a shared home

A condition not to contact the complainant, directly or through someone else (indirectly)

Restrictions on contact with children, which can affect existing arrangements

A requirement not to attend certain places, such as a home, workplace or school

Why these conditions can be harder in a domestic case

In many domestic cases the complainant is a partner, former partner or co-parent. A condition that would be straightforward in another case can therefore mean leaving the family home, losing day-to-day contact with your children, and significant disruption to work and family life, often for months while enquiries continue.

Can the bail conditions be challenged?

Yes. Bail conditions must be necessary and proportionate, and they can be reviewed and varied. If a condition is having a disproportionate effect, for example on your ability to see your children or to keep your job, that can be raised.

See Can police bail conditions be changed? for how a variation is requested.

In practice, some of the most significant arguments around bail conditions involve child contact and exclusion from the family home. A person may find themselves prohibited from returning to their home or having any direct or indirect contact with a partner, which can have a knock-on effect on arrangements with their children. Common representations focus on whether the conditions are proportionate and whether less restrictive alternatives could adequately address any safeguarding concerns.

For example, solicitors may argue for structured child contact through a third party, contact centre or family member, or seek amendments that allow communication via family law solicitor to facilitate child arrangements. Where exclusion from the family home causes significant hardship, evidence may be put forward regarding housing difficulties, childcare responsibilities, financial commitments, or existing family court proceedings. The key issue is often whether the condition goes further than is necessary to manage the risks identified by the police. Where appropriate, applications can be made to vary conditions so that family life can continue in a controlled and safe way while the investigation remains ongoing

How bail conditions interact with DAPNs and DAPOs

In a domestic case you may be subject to bail conditions and a Domestic Abuse Protection Notice or Order at the same time. These can overlap, and it is important to understand how they fit together, so you do not inadvertently breach one while complying with another.

See Domestic Abuse Protection Notices and Orders.

What to do if your conditions are too restrictive

Take specialist advice as early as possible

Take the bail conditions seriously, and do not do anything that might breach them before getting advice

Keep a record of the practical impact, for example missed contact with your children

The consequences of breaching pre-charge bail conditions in a domestic case

Breaching pre-charge bail conditions in a domestic case can have serious and immediate consequences. These conditions are imposed to manage risk and protect the complainant during an ongoing investigation, and they must be followed strictly. If a person breaches those conditions, for example by contacting the complainant or returning to the family home when prohibited, they can be arrested and brought back into custody.

While a breach of police bail is not itself always a separate criminal offence, it can significantly impact how the police and prosecution view the case, increasing the likelihood of stricter conditions, further extensions of bail, or even expediting the file being sent to the Crown Prosecution and a decision to charge being met. In domestic cases in particular, where conditions often involve non-contact and exclusion from the home, any breach may be seen as a heightened risk to the complainant and treated very seriously by the authorities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.