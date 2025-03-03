Money Laundering In The Capital Markets: Renewed FCA Focus

On 23 January 2025, the FCA published its updated analysis of risks of money laundering through the capital markets (MLTM). This was followed shortly afterwards by a 'Dear CEO letter' to wholesale broker firms in which the FCA expresses the view that (despite improvements since 2019) some firms are not yet compliant in this area. The FCA's supervision strategy for such firms over the next two years will focus on these issues, including broker conduct, business oversight and culture. The FCA is encouraging such firms to continue reviewing their financial crime systems and controls, to continue raising awareness within the firm, and to review training. This article summarises the key areas where the FCA found some firms were not meeting expected standards, and what they can do about this.

The FCA's updated (2025) paper on MLTM is based on reviews of a sample set of wholesale broker firms, with the firms in question apparently having been identified using the FCA's own data analysis to cover a range of sizes and business models. Involvement in previous FCA supervisory work and perceived financial crime risk were also factors in the FCA's selection.

In its last Thematic Review of the area (back in 2019, TR19/4), the FCA identified a series of risk typologies for MLTM. Its updated paper records that firms considered these risk typologies to have 'remained fairly static' since that time, with some types of risk rarely seen, however firms had found that risk typologies were 'often difficult to spot in isolation'. The FCA's updated paper contains (p9) thirteen case studies with real world examples provided by industry (or identified by the FCA through its supervision work), with firms encouraged to consider them to help develop and calibrate their relevant policies, processes, and training.

The FCA's updated paper also contains (p15) a list of money laundering risk indicators. Many of these will be familiar, as they align with areas in which the UK's Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017 (MLRs) already require enhanced customer due diligence. Some, however, for example those commenting on funding patterns or trade structures, provide useful further colour.

Problems with SARs in the capital markets

The FCA's updated paper considers briefly (in Chapter 4) suspicious activity reporting to the NCA. In short, the FCA's paper identified that while there had been an increase in such reporting from wholesale firms since 2019 (and a significant increase since the 'XXMLTMXX' glossary code was introduced in 2021), there was poor understanding of that code and some firms were not using it correctly. This has the potential to skew data available to the authorities. This is an area in which firms would be well advised to review their processes quickly, as it seems likely that this, potentially with work to look at the quality of SARs reporting, will form an area of focus in future supervision.

Where in the FCA's view do wholesale brokers still have AML issues?