Sepsis: Failings In Care Of Market Harborough Teen Could Lead To Criminal Prosecution

Our latest Clinical Negligence blog discusses sepsis, following the news that Kettering General Hospital could face a criminal prosecution following the death of a 13-year-old from pneumonia and sepsis.

Criminal prosecutions are being considered surrounding the death of a Market Harborough teenager who died from sepsis in 2022.

An inquest concluded in October 2024 highlighted several "missed opportunities" in the care provided to Market Harborough teenager Chloe Longster. She had visited Kettering General Hospital in late 2022 with "unbearable" rib pain.

Tragically Chloe died on 29 November 2022 after a pneumonia infection led to sepsis. The day before she died Chloe had been suffering with a cold and woke up at home with severe chest pain. After Chloe was admitted to the Skylark ward, her mother, Louise Longster, repeatedly voiced concerns about her daughter's health. Despite Chloe's worsening condition, she felt her concerns were continually dismissed. Sadly, Chloe's condition deteriorated rapidly,and she passed away aged 13.

The coroner concluded that earlier identification of Chloe's condition could have changed the outcome.

Further to the Inquest it has been reported that the Care Quality Commission are "currently in the process of making inquiries to establish whether there is reasonable suspicion that a criminal offence has been committed".

What is sepsis?

Sepsis is a life-threatening condition. It affects both children and adults and is triggered by an infection that sets off a chain reaction throughout the body. This reaction causes a drop in blood pressure, cutting off blood supply to vital organs and leading to tissue and organ damage. Sepsis may lead to septic shock, multiple organ failure and sadly,death.

Early symptoms of sepsis can be subtle and easily mistaken for other conditions. It can arise from any infection, including chest or urinary infections. It can also arise as a post-surgery complication.

Identifying and treating sepsis

There is no single sign or diagnostic test for sepsis. It primarily affects the very young, older adults or those with underlying health conditions. However, it can also occur in those who are otherwise fit and healthy.

According to The UK Sepsis Trust signs to spot in adults are:

Slurred speech or confusion

Extreme shivering or muscle pain

Passing no urine (in a day)

Severe breathlessness

It feels like you're going to die

Skin mottled or discoloured

In children, the signs may differ and can include rapid breathing, convulsions, and a mottled, bluish, or pale appearance. Other signs include a non-fading rash, lethargy, and feeling abnormally cold to the touch.

Should any of these signs and symptoms develop it is urged that those affected seek urgent medical attention. When detected early sepsis can often be treated by way of intravenous antibiotics. Once sepsis affects vital organs, a person can become critically ill quickly, requiring urgent treatment.

Our thoughts

At Rothera Bray our specialist Medical Negligence team is experienced in investigating such complex claims. We understand the devastating impact sepsis can have. These cases often include a failure to recognise the symptoms of sepsis. This leads to a delay in appropriate diagnosis and access to treatment. As seen with the case of Chloe Longster, delays in treatment can have catastrophic consequences.

There have previously been concerns involving the Skylark Ward at Kettering General Hospital. This led to the CQC rating the children and young person's services as inadequate in December 2022. Although some improvements have been made, concerns remain, and the hospital is rated as "requires improvement."

Criminal investigations in medical negligence cases are rare, but we have experience with police involvement alongside such cases. We understand the overwhelming desire for answers.

We have several offices across the East Midlands, including Market Harborough where Chloe Longster was from. However, we act on behalf of clients across the country.We assist clients affected by negligent medical care through the investigation process and potential claims. Additionally, we provide guidance on available support when appropriate.

Support available:

We also offer support and signposting alongside our legal advice.

Links to some of the relevant support available are below:

Originally published on 12 November 2024

