English Court Cannot Compel Pre-action Disclosure From Overseas

In Ebert v Ferrari [2026] EWHC 2279 (TCC), the High Court found that it does not have the power to compel a party located outside the jurisdiction to provide pre-action disclosure of documents which are themselves also located overseas using s.33(2) Senior Courts Act 1981 (the Act).

This decision answers the question left open by the Court of Appeal in Gorbachev v Guriev [2022] EWCA Civ 1270, which we have covered in our previous article. The correct mechanism for obtaining disclosure of such documents is the international regime established by the Hague Convention on the Taking of Evidence Abroad in Civil or Commercial Matters 1970 or the court’s common law powers.

Background

Mr Ebert, a British citizen, was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving in a fatal accident in Hong Kong in June 2015. The car he was driving was manufactured by Ferrari. During his trial in Hong Kong, Mr Ebert had raised in defence sudden intermittent brake failure. A technical engineer employed by Ferrari was called as a witness by the prosecution. The witness gave evidence that the sudden braking loss argued for by Mr Ebert was not possible. Mr Ebert was convicted and he was sentenced to 22 months' imprisonment. He was deported back to the UK after serving 14 months.

In 2021, Ferrari issued a recall notice for certain classes of vehicle including the model Mr Ebert had been driving in the accident. The stated basis for the recall was brake-related defects that could lead to a partial or total loss of braking capability.

Mr Ebert therefore brought a civil claim against Ferrari in England. He alleges that the brake defects described in the recall notice caused the fatal accident, and that Ferrari knew or should have known of the alleged defects. He claims the evidence given by Ferrari’s technical engineer at his trial was deliberately false, misleading, and/or negligent. Ferrari denies this, responding that not all vehicles in the stated class were affected and that there is no evidence the defects affected Mr Ebert’s vehicle, which was an issue considered and rejected in his criminal trial.

In August 2025, in support of his claim, Mr Ebert applied for pre-action disclosure from Ferrari seeking multiple categories of document. As Ferrari is based in Italy, Mr Ebert sought permission to serve this application out of the jurisdiction. On 5 September 2025, permission was granted to serve on Ferrari at its address in Italy. Ferrari applied to have the permission set aside and for an order declaring the court does not have jurisdiction in relation to the application for pre-action disclosure. The set-aside application is the subject of this judgment.

The application

A party seeking permission to serve out of the jurisdiction must show that:

there is a serious issue to be tried on the merits of the claim (in this case, the claim for pre-action disclosure); there is a good arguable case that the claim falls within one of the jurisdictional gateways in paragraph 3.1 of Practice Direction 6B of the Civil Procedure Rules; and in all the circumstances, England and Wales is clearly or distinctly the appropriate forum to determine the dispute, and the court should exercise its discretion to permit service out.

Ferrari claimed that none of the limbs of the test was satisfied. The court agreed, and set aside the order for service out.

The gateway

The primary basis on which the order was set aside was that the Gateway on which Mr Ebert had relied, Gateway 20, was not available. Gateway 20 provides the following.

A claim is made under an enactment which allows proceedings to be brought and those proceedings are not covered by any of the other grounds referred to in [paragraph 3.1]

The “enactment” which was said to allow proceedings to be brought is s.33(2) Senior Courts Act 1981, which permits the High Court to grant orders for pre-action disclosure (that is, to order disclosure from a prospective defendant before the substantive claim has been issued).

Whether Gateway 20 was available therefore depended on the question whether s.33(2) was an enactment which allowed proceedings to be brought against an overseas party seeking documents located overseas. In Gorbachev v Guriev, the Court of Appeal had concluded that a third party located overseas could be compelled to produce documents when the documents themselves were located within the jurisdiction of England and Wales, but had expressly not decided this related point.

The answer is that s.33(2) does not allow such proceedings. There is a presumption in English statutory interpretation that legislation is not generally intended to have extraterritorial effect unless there are express words indicating otherwise, or it necessarily must have such effect by implication from the language, subject matter or history of the legislation in question. As a starting point, nothing in the wording of s.33(2) indicated an intention that it should have extraterritorial effect and so displace this presumption, nor was there any legislative purpose or context identified which would make it necessary to imply such an intention.

It was also relevant context that the UK is a party to the Hague Convention on the Taking of Evidence Abroad in Civil or Commercial Matters (as is Italy). Article 23 provides the following:

A Contracting State may…declare that it will not execute Letters of Request issued for the purpose of obtaining pre-trial discovery of documents as known in Common Law countries.

The UK (and Italy) have both made such a reservation.

This fact was relevant to understanding the intended reach of s.33(2). The court said it was a strong indicator that Parliament had not intended extraterritorial effect for s.33(2), it being unlikely Parliament would have intended to introduce a parallel process that would circumvent the Hague regime to which it had signed up.

Moreover, the Evidence (Proceedings in Other Jurisdictions) Act 1975 regulates incoming letters of request and contains a significant restriction that a person will not be required to give an equivalent to common law disclosure by stating what relevant documents are or have been in their possession, instead only being required to provide particular documents specified. It would be objectionable as a matter of international comity for the English court to purport to have broader powers for outgoing requests than it is prepared to exercise for incoming requests.

It was therefore clear that s.33(2) is not an enactment permitting proceedings to be brought against an overseas party for overseas documents. This meant that there was no available gateway for service out.

Serious issue to be tried

While the order for service out was set aside on the basis described above, the court went on to consider whether there was a serious issue to be tried on the merits of the application for pre-action disclosure.

The court said that this was not a case in which pre-action disclosure was desirable on the basis prescribed by the Civil Procedure Rules: it was not needed either to dispose fairly of the anticipated proceedings or to assist in resolving the dispute without a need for proceedings to be brought, nor would it save costs. On the contrary, it was possible for Mr Ebert to plead his claim against Ferrari without any further disclosure, and doing so would clarify the issues against which disclosure should be ordered.

Importantly, the categories of document sought by Mr Ebert were much too broad. Pre-action disclosure requires a carefully circumscribed list of documents, whereas Mr Ebert’s request was “very widely drawn” and amounted to an impermissible “fishing expedition”.

The court stressed both that pre-action disclosure is unusual, and that raising allegations of conspiracy, fraud or concealment is a serious matter. Such allegations must be clear and specific, with some evidential foundation, and an appropriately focussed request for disclosure. In this instance, the court said that “[d]eceit and conspiracy are identified as potential claims but without any supporting evidence or basis for inference.” Mr Ebert’s allegation of deliberate concealment, raised in response to a limitation argument from Ferrari, was described as “no more than bare assertion”.

There was therefore no serious issue to be tried on the merits of the pre-action disclosure application.

Appropriate forum

Again, while not necessary to dispose of the set-aside application, the court commented on the question of appropriate forum. It was not satisfied that England would be the appropriate forum. The only link to England was that Mr Ebert is resident here and says that he has incurred losses here. But the accident and criminal trial occurred in Hong Kong. The witnesses are based in Italy and Hong Kong. And the documents sought are in Italy.

Finally, as a matter of discretion, even if it did have jurisdiction to order service out, the court would not order service out of a third-party disclosure application where it is an inappropriate attempt to circumvent the letters of request regime.

Comment

This decision resolves the open question from Gorbachev – the English court will not permit an application under s.33(2) of the Act for pre-action disclosure of documents located overseas to be served on a foreign defendant. Instead, the formal letters of request regime, or (if the relevant jurisdiction is not a party to the Hague Convention) the court’s common law powers, is the appropriate route.

It is also a salutary reminder of the general limits of the pre-action disclosure regime. Widely drawn requests that amount to a fishing expedition are not permitted. Pre-action disclosure must genuinely be necessary either to dispose fairly of the anticipated proceedings, to resolve the dispute without the need for proceedings, or to save costs. Orders for pre-action disclosure are not routinely made, and parties should carefully consider whether they are genuinely necessary and worth the cost, or whether it would be better to plead their case on the available evidence and seek standard disclosure against those issues in due course.

Lastly, the case is a further example of the requirement that pleadings of fraud must be well-founded. While the courts recognise the fact that such cases will tend to require inference, there must be some evidential basis for allegations, and a party who makes entirely unfounded “bare assertions” is likely to be criticised. In this case, Mr Ebert’s pleading in support of his pre-action disclosure application was inadequate for the court to find a serious issue to be tried.

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