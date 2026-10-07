County Durham Breast Cancer Failings: Is It Time For A Public Inquiry?

The decision by County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust to review up to 4,500 further breast cancer cases has brought renewed attention to one of the most significant patient safety concerns seen in recent years.

The County Durham Breast Surgery Services Review, which began in April 2025, was established following concerns about the quality and safety of breast cancer care provided by the Trust. It initially examined patients treated between January 2023 and February 2025.

Reviews carried out so far have identified hundreds of patients who potentially suffered harm, including delayed diagnoses, excessive surgery and unnecessary mastectomies. It has also been reported that one patient died and that other patients experienced delays in diagnosis that allowed their cancer to progress.

Reports suggest that of approximately 539 cases reviewed by September 2026, 321 patients were identified as having experienced some form of harm.

Apology and expansion of the review

The Trust has apologised and agreed to expand its review, potentially examining cases dating back to 2015. More than 500 cases have already been reviewed, with hundreds of patients identified as having suffered some form of harm. Concerns about the service are reported to have been raised over a number of years.

At a recent board meeting, the Trust agreed to examine approximately 4,500 additional cases, with the expanded review potentially taking up to five years to complete. Concerns were reportedly first raised in 2015, with patients and external organisations subsequently raising further issues about the service.

Case for a public inquiry

While the review is an important step, the scale of the failings and the number of patients potentially affected raise questions about how these issues were allowed to continue for so long. Given the seriousness of the findings, there is a compelling case for the Government to establish an independent public inquiry to ensure transparency, accountability and learning across the NHS.

A public inquiry could examine how concerns were handled, whether opportunities to prevent further harm were missed and what changes are needed to ensure similar failings are not repeated. Women affected by the failings have already called for a public inquiry, seeking answers about the treatment they received and accountability for what went wrong.