Patient Who Developed Sepsis After Spinal Surgery At Nottingham Hospital Asks Medical Negligence Lawyers To Investigate

Counsellor reveals her own trauma to help and encourage others to do the same

A counsellor who developed sepsis following spinal surgery at a Nottingham hospital has instructed specialist medical negligence lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate her care.

Dianne Pole underwent surgery at Queen’s Medical Centre (QMC) for a curvature of the spine – a condition she has lived with since her teens.

The 59-year-old said she was initially told she would be in hospital for around two to three weeks. However, following her surgery the mum-of-two developed an infection.

She remained in hospital for more than two months and underwent seven operations to wash out and remove dying tissue from her surgical wound.

Metalwork inserted during her initial spinal surgery was also removed and replaced following her infection.

Dianne seeks answers regarding how she developed sepsis

Dianne, of Birstall, Leicester, has now asked specialist medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell to investigate and secure answers regarding the care she received under Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs QMC.

She is speaking for the first time to support Sepsis Awareness Month and raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of the life-threatening condition which sees the body attack itself in response to an infection.

As a psychotherapist and counsellor, Dianne says she is speaking out about her own trauma to help and encourage others to do the same.

Rosie Charlton, the expert medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Dianne, said:

“The first-hand account we’ve heard from Dianne is concerning. She went into surgery hoping for a better quality of life, but endured a prolonged and traumatic hospital stay, multiple procedures, and lasting complications. “Sepsis is a medical emergency that can escalate rapidly, and it’s vital that people know the signs —such as confusion, extreme pain, breathlessness, and mottled skin—so they can seek help immediately. “Dianne’s bravery in speaking out during Sepsis Awareness Month is commendable, and we hope her story encourages others to do the same.”

Sepsis: Leicester woman Dianne Pole's story

Dianne, a psychotherapist and counsellor, underwent surgery on 12 October, 2023, after the curvature of her spine had worsened to 70 degrees.

In the days following surgery, Dianne began to feel unwell. She said she suffered increasing pain and leaking fluid from her surgical wound. Her breathing became slower and she was tired and confused.

By 23 October, she had developed sepsis and required urgent treatment, including blood transfusions and intravenous antibiotics.

Over the following weeks, Dianne underwent multiple washout surgeries. She was discharged home on 30 December 2023.

Since leaving hospital, Dianne has experienced ongoing physical and psychological symptoms, including nerve pain and numbness.

She has spent thousands of pounds on private consultations and trauma therapy and continues to work from home to manage her symptoms.

Dianne also thanked her friends and family including children – Rebekah, Philip and David – for their help following her sepsis.

Dianne reveals impact sepsis has had on her life as she supports awareness campaign

Dianne said:

“I was told I’d be in hospital for two to three weeks. I ended up staying nearly three months. I was in agony, confused, and at times I feared I wouldn’t make it out. “I now live with constant pain, and I’ve had to adapt and try and live my life around the limitations I now face both physically and emotionally as well as professionally. “As a therapist, I’ve always helped others process trauma. Now I find myself speaking out about my own. It’s not easy but something I feel I need to do to try and help others. “I want people to understand how devastating sepsis can be, and I want answers - not just for me, but for anyone who’s been through something similar and felt unheard.”

Signs of sepsis and support available

The charity UK sepsis Trust(Opens in a new tab) says the signs of sepsis include slurred speech, confusion, extreme shivering and muscle pain, passing no urine in a day, severe breathlessness and mottled or discoloured skin.

Sepsis Awareness Month runs throughout September.