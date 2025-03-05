ARTICLE
5 March 2025

Webinar: Analysing Trends From Commercial Fraud Claims In England And Wales 2025

Stewarts

Contributor

Please watch this webinar from STEWARTS.
Alex Jay and Charlie Mercer

For the second year running, Stewarts and Solomonic have worked together to produce and analyse data regarding commercial fraud claims in the civil courts of England and Wales for 2024.

In this webinar, experts from Stewarts look at the findings from that data and the trends that can be extrapolated. They will also consider developments that will shape the landscape of fraud claims for 2025 and the near future.

Alex Jay
Charlie Mercer
