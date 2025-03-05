Webinar: Analysing Trends From Commercial Fraud Claims In England And Wales 2025

For the second year running, Stewarts and Solomonic have worked together to produce and analyse data regarding commercial fraud claims in the civil courts of England and Wales for 2024.

In this webinar, experts from Stewarts look at the findings from that data and the trends that can be extrapolated. They will also consider developments that will shape the landscape of fraud claims for 2025 and the near future.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.