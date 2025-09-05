Episode 10: Unlock The Secret To A Successful Exit (Video)

The Story behind the deal with guest Martin Port, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Build Concierge

Join Jonathan Boyers, Head of Alvarez & Marsal Corporate Finance, and Chris Maguire, Executive Editor of BusinessCloud, as they sit down to interview Martin Port, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Build Concierge.

In this episode, Martin Port discusses:

His journey from founder to exit of telematic business Masternaut;

Why he launched Leeds-based mobile workforce management tech firm Big Change, before selling it for c.£330m;

Working with US private equity firm Great Hill Partners;

How a heart attack gave him a second chance at life;

Going again with AI-powered customer engagement platform, Build Concierge.

