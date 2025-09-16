Corporate Crime – Failure To Prevent Fraud Offence Now In Force

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
The new corporate offence of failure to prevent fraud came into
force on 1 September 2025.
The new strict liability offence, which is contained in the
ECCTA, will be committed by an in-scope organisation if an
associate (which includes employees, agents and subsidiaries)
commits a specified fraud offence, such as false accounting, with
the intention of benefitting the organisation or any of its
customers.
A company will have a defence if it had reasonable fraud
prevention procedures in place.
The Home Office has published statutory guidance for organisations on the new offence,
which provides insight into what will be expected of organisations
in terms of fraud prevention procedures. However, the guidance is
not prescriptive, so careful thought and proper engagement will be
required to ensure a company has appropriate measures in place.
You can read more about the offence in our snapshot here and our corporate crime team's more
detailed briefing here.
