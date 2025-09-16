ARTICLE
16 September 2025

Corporate Crime – Failure To Prevent Fraud Offence Now In Force

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
The new corporate offence of failure to prevent fraud came into force on 1 September 2025.
United Kingdom Criminal Law
Barnaby Hinnigan,Stephen Wilkinson,Caroline Rae
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The new corporate offence of failure to prevent fraud came into force on 1 September 2025.

The new strict liability offence, which is contained in the ECCTA, will be committed by an in-scope organisation if an associate (which includes employees, agents and subsidiaries) commits a specified fraud offence, such as false accounting, with the intention of benefitting the organisation or any of its customers.

A company will have a defence if it had reasonable fraud prevention procedures in place.

The Home Office has published statutory guidance for organisations on the new offence, which provides insight into what will be expected of organisations in terms of fraud prevention procedures. However, the guidance is not prescriptive, so careful thought and proper engagement will be required to ensure a company has appropriate measures in place.

You can read more about the offence in our snapshot here and our corporate crime team's more detailed briefing here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Barnaby Hinnigan
Barnaby Hinnigan
Photo of Stephen Wilkinson
Stephen Wilkinson
Photo of Sarah Hawes
Sarah Hawes
Photo of Caroline Rae
Caroline Rae
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More