ARTICLE
28 August 2024

NCA Recovers £780,000 In The First UK Forfeiture Of Sanctioned Funds

PP
Peters & Peters

Contributor

Peters & Peters logo
Explore Firm Details
Liam Lane's article in LexisNexis Corporate Crime analysis discusses a significant case involving the National Crime Agency (NCA) and its implications for future enforcement of sanctions breaches. The case suggests a potential shift towards stronger and more decisive actions by law enforcement agencies in addressing sanctions violations, with broader implications for how such breaches are handled moving forward.
United Kingdom Criminal Law
Photo of Liam Lane
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Is this a sign that we are entering a period of stronger and swifter action on sanctions breaches by law enforcement agencies?

In this article for LexisNexis Corporate Crime analysis, Liam Lane discusses the key points of this case, the outcome for the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the significance of this case.

He also reviews how law enforcement agencies are likely to deal with sanctions breaches in the future and considers the wider impact of this case.

Please note that the article requires subscription.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Liam Lane
Liam Lane
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More