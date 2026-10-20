When To Take Advice And When To Handle Your Own M&A Deal

Entrepreneurs are used to relying on their own judgement and are often sceptical about the value of professional advisors. In a challenging legal market, that can limit opportunity, and the value of an exit.

Why?

PE backed (buy and build models), together with strong international companies and Scandinavian investors, have been active through 2025. We have completed deals with Norwegian, Swedish, and Danish businesses.

While good deals are available, we are not in a “bull market”. Buyers are selective, and they will reduce price or withdraw if they encounter problems in diligence or identify trade risk.

A corporate finance adviser who understands your sector can explain likely profit multipliers for your industry and help you achieve your ultimate exit price.

A small advisory team greatly increases the chance of success. The resulting plan might include some preliminary steps, to attract the right offer:

building an improved management team (to allow a founder to exit);

broadening the client base (if there is over concentration);

acquisition (if greater scale is needed);

protecting/better identifying intellectual property (to demonstrate value); or

if your business is in good order it may just be timing, and approaching the right buyers.

Quality of advice varies

Not all advisers are the same, although most will tell a good story!

Many entrepreneurial clients are tempted to sign engagement terms after one inspiring conversation with a broker promising the perfect exit, only for it to end in no deal, and several months of preparatory fees. Poor and scatter gun marketing can damage your brand in the market.

How can you be selective, avoid wasting money and time and find a better deal?

use your trusted network; get recommendations from more than one source;

read quality material in business press to inform yourself;

check websites to confirm credibility;

don’t believe the guy or gal in the golf club who sold for £20m with no preparation!

Don’t be too cynical!

Understand good professionals want deals they can complete successfully and are prepared to invest time with thoughtful clients.

The advice is out there for businesses prepared to take responsibility for their own future. Use advisers on your own terms but choose wisely!