Palmer v P1 Pit Stop — Courts Can Create & Rectify The Register Of Members

A High Court ruling confirms that courts can order the creation and retrospective completion of statutory registers where none existed, resolving share ownership disputes...

If your company has never kept a register of members, the court can still decide who owns the shares — and order you to create one.

In Palmer v P1 Pit Stop Limited [2026] EWHC 1924 (Ch) (Palmer v P1 Pit Stop), the High Court confirmed that it could direct the creation and retrospective completion of statutory registers where none existed.

Here, Jack Beck and Rachel Brassey from our corporate team explore what happened, what the Court decided and the practical steps that companies should take to stay compliant and deal-ready.

What happened in Palmer v P1 Pit Stop?

A dispute arose over the ownership of shares in a company. The company had never kept a register of members, despite the requirement to do so under the Companies Act 2006. The Claimants sought a declaration as to the correct contents of the register of members and asked the Court to order the creation of statutory registers reflecting that position.

Under section 125 of the Companies Act 2006, the Court has the power to rectify a company's register of members. The key issue was whether that power extended beyond correcting an existing register to determining share ownership where no register had ever been maintained and directing that statutory registers be created accordingly.

High Court decision: creating & backdating a register of members

The High Court confirmed that its statutory power to rectify a register of members extends to circumstances in which no register was ever maintained and ordered the company to create registers reflecting the correct ownership position. It also confirmed that those entries could take effect retrospectively, so that shareholders were treated as having been entered in the register on the dates when they should originally have been recorded.

Why statutory registers matter for ownership, votes & deals

The case serves a stark reminder that statutory registers aren’t merely administrative records. They form part of a company's constitutional framework and are often the primary evidence of legal ownership of shares.

As this case shows, when registers are missing, incomplete or inaccurate, disputes can arise over:

share ownership

voting rights

entitlement to dividends

entitlement to sale proceeds on an exit or business sale.

These issues often come to light during funding rounds, investments and business sales, when buyers and investors scrutinise a company's corporate records as part of their due diligence process.

Practical steps: what companies should do now

The decision in Palmer v P1 Pit Stop is a call to action for companies to audit their internal records and governance to ensure that they’re complete and up to date.

In particular, businesses should check that:

their register of members accurately reflects current share ownership historic share allotments and transfers have been properly documented Companies House filings are consistent with internal records any changes in ownership are promptly recorded.

Talk to us

Corporate record-keeping issues frequently emerge during investment and sale processes. During due diligence exercises, missing or inaccurate statutory records are often identified only when a transaction is already underway. Something as simple as an incomplete register of members can delay a transaction, increase professional costs and — in some cases — jeopardise a deal entirely.

Maintaining accurate statutory registers is a key part of being ‘exit ready’. Through our Journey to Exit programme, we help businesses to identify and resolve governance issues before they become obstacles to growth, investment or a future sale. By addressing these issues early, business owners can reduce risk, minimise transaction delays and place themselves in the strongest position for future opportunities.

Need help reviewing your statutory books? Our award-winning corporate team can carry out a corporate health check, identify any gaps in your records and help to ensure that your business is ready for its next stage of growth.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.