19 February 2026

Company Administration – Amended Companies House Fees Now In Force

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

The Registrar of Companies (Fees) (Amendment) Regulations 2025 came into force on 1 February 2026...
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Barnaby Hinnigan,Siddhartha Shukla,John Taylor
The Registrar of Companies (Fees) (Amendment) Regulations 2025 came into force on 1 February 2026, amending various Companies House fees.

Most of the amendments have resulted in increased fees. For example, the cost of online same day incorporation has increased to £100 (from £50) and the cost of filing an annual confirmation statement online is now £50 (compared to £34 previously).

The full list of Companies House fees is available here.

The increase in fees is to cover the cost of the activities of Companies House and the Insolvency Service in implementing the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 (ECCTA) and enforcing the Companies Act 2006. You can read more about the changes to company law being made by the ECCTA on our blog here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

