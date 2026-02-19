Company Administration – Amended Companies House Fees Now In Force

The Registrar of Companies (Fees) (Amendment) Regulations 2025 came into force on 1 February 2026, amending various Companies House fees.

Most of the amendments have resulted in increased fees. For example, the cost of online same day incorporation has increased to £100 (from £50) and the cost of filing an annual confirmation statement online is now £50 (compared to £34 previously).

The full list of Companies House fees is available here .

The increase in fees is to cover the cost of the activities of Companies House and the Insolvency Service in implementing the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 (ECCTA) and enforcing the Companies Act 2006. You can read more about the changes to company law being made by the ECCTA on our blog here .

