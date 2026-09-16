EMI Options, Growth Shares Or Both?

For an eligible company wanting to implement an employee equity incentive solution, EMI is usually the obvious starting point. It offers unusually favourable tax treatment, requires no investment at grant and means employees do not become shareholders until exercise.

Growth shares do something different. They can concentrate management's participation in a particular part of the equity outcome - for example, value above an investor hurdle - without giving management the same participation in value already created.

Sometimes, though, you want both.

A genuine growth-share class may have relatively low value today because its rights are contingent on sufficiently high future equity values. EMI can therefore be used to deliver meaningful exposure to those outcomes within the available EMI limits.

But that is not valuation arbitrage. The shares are worth less because management gives up other economic outcomes and may receive nothing at all. Their valuation must capture the contingent upside they retain.

And once a growth-share hurdle sits underneath an option exercise price - perhaps with a performance condition on top - those elements need to be designed together. Otherwise, a sensible incentive can become accidentally over-geared.

EMI and growth shares are not really alternatives

A typical conversation starts with: should we use EMI options or growth shares?

I think that slightly misses the point.

An EMI option primarily determines when the employee becomes a shareholder. The employee receives an option now but does not acquire the shares until exercise. Assuming the statutory conditions are satisfied, an option granted with an exercise price at least equal to actual market value at grant can normally be exercised without an income tax or NIC charge on subsequent growth.

The employee has therefore locked into today's value without funding the investment today. If the investment ultimately makes no sense, the option can simply lapse.

Growth shares primarily determine which part of the company's value the employee participates in.

Suppose a company is worth £20 million. Existing shareholders might want management to participate only in value above £30 million. A growth-share class can be designed to give management, say, 10% of equity proceeds above that hurdle.

A direct acquisition of growth shares means the employee becomes a shareholder immediately. That brings valuation and the employment-related securities rules into play. Where the shares are restricted, the section 431 analysis also matters. If the objective is to put subsequent normal commercial growth into the capital gains regime, the acquisition taxation and restricted-securities position needs to be dealt with appropriately. Other employment-related securities provisions can still apply.

The more useful question is therefore: what economic exposure are we trying to create, and when do we want management to put capital at risk?

Why ordinary EMI should usually come first

Ifordinarysharesalreadyproducetheeconomicstheshareholderswant,EMIisdifficulttobeat. The employee does not fund the shares at grant, can defer the investment decisionuntilexerciseandcansimplyallowtheoptiontolapseiftheinvestmentneverbecomesworthwhile.Becausethereisnoshareholderuntilexercise,leaverscanoftenbedealtwiththroughtheoptionitselfratherthanthroughcompulsorysharetransfers. EMI also offers unusually favourable tax treatment for both employee and employer. Subject to the statutory conditions, much of the growth above grant-date value can ordinarily be realised without an employment income tax or NIC charge, and there canbeacorporationtaxdeductiononexercise.EMIalsobenefitsfromparticularlyfavourableBADRrules.

As discussed in an earlier EMI piece, the increase in the EMI exerciseperiodfromtento15yearsissignificantforreasonsextendingbeyondsimplelongevity.Incentivescannowremainpartofthecapitalstructureformuchlonger,makingquestionsofdilution,liquidity,leaversandincentivedesignincreasinglyimportant.

If the intended bargain is simply that management participates in the growth of the ordinary equity from today's value, anEMIoptionoverordinarysharesmayalreadyachievetheobjectivewithoutadditionalcomplexity.

The interesting cases are the ones where it does not.

The valuation case for EMI over growth shares

Thecombinationbecomesmoreinterestingwheremanagementshouldparticipatedisproportionatelyinparticularfutureoutcomes. Supposeinvestorswantmanagementtoreceiveadefinedpercentageofequityproceedsaboveasubstantialhurdle.Growthsharescanencodethatbargaindirectlyintothecapitalstructure. Becausethoserightsarecontingent,thesharesmayhaverelativelymodestvaluetoday.Theymayreceivenothingatlowerexitvaluesbutbecomesignificantlymorevaluableifthebusinessperformsstrongly. ThatcaninteractusefullywithEMI. For EMI purposes, the limitsaremeasuredbyreferencetounrestrictedmarketvalue.Agenuinegrowth-shareclassmaythereforeallowagivenamountofEMIcapacitytosupportsubstantiallygreaterparticipationinfutureupsidethanwouldbepossibleusingordinaryshares. Theattractionisobvious butthereisanimportantconstraint.Growthsharesdonotcreatecheapequity.Theycreatedifferentequity. Giving management more of the upside should itself increase the current value of the growth shares. A defensible valuation must reflect that "hope value". The opportunity is not tosuppressvalue.Itistoreallocateparticipationbetweendifferentoutcomes,withEMIactingasataxwrapperaroundaproperlyvaluedcontingentinterest. Thedistinctionbetweengenuineclassrightsandrestrictionsisalsoimportant andthevaluationmustwithstandscrutiny. Therearestructuralgatestoo.NoteveryinstrumentdescribedasagrowthsharewillqualifyforEMIand,wherethereareEISorSEISinvestors,introducingasubordinatedclassrequiresseparateanalysis. Basically, thecapitalstructurehastoworkbeforethetaxwrappercan.

The hurdle and the exercise price are cumulative

Once EMI is put over growth shares, the growth-share hurdle, exercise price and any performance condition need to be considered together.

They do different things. The hurdle defines the economic rights being acquired. The exercise price is what management pays for them. A performance condition determines whether management is allowed to acquire them at all.

But their effects accumulate.

Suppose managementisentitledto10%ofequityproceedsabove£30millionandthegrowthsharesareworth£50,000whentheoptionisgranted. A£50,000exercisepricemeansmanagementneeds£30.5millionofequityvaluebeforeexercisebecomesworthwhile.Thatisasecondbreakpoint,butarelativelymodestone. Bycontrast,a£500,000exercisepricewouldmovetheeffectivebreak-evenpointto£35million.Addaperformanceconditionandmanagementmayfaceafurthergatebeforereceivinganyvalue. The option holder does, however, getsomethingvaluableinreturn:deferredfunding,nocapitalatriskuntilexerciseandtheabilitytowalkawayaltogether.Directownershipinvolvesimmediateinvestmentandexposuretodownside,butthatmaybeentirelyappropriatedependingontheintendedeconomics. Eachfeaturemaybeentirelydefensibleonitsown.Thequestioniswhethertheircombinedeffectstillreflectstheintendedincentivebargain. This is also another version of a point I have made before about growth shares needing shock absorbers. A hurdlewhichworksondayonecanbecomemisalignedasfunding,dilution,thecapitalstructureorexpectedexithorizonschange.Puttingthesharesunderanoptiondoesnoteliminatethatrisk.Itsimplyintroducesanotherfixedcomponentintothepayoff. Norcanitnecessarilyberepairedsafelylater.Changestohurdles,sharerightsorfundamentaloptiontermscanthemselvescreatevaluation,taxorEMIcomplications. Thebestansweristomodelthewholearrangementbeforeitisdrafted. At a handfulofrealisticequityvalues,whatdoesmanagementactuallyreceiveafterthewaterfallandexerciseprice?Howdoesthatcomparewithinvestors?Andatwhatpointdoesmanagementbegintoreceivevaluethatisgenuinelymeaningfulratherthanmerelypositive? Thoseareincentive-designquestionsbeforetheyaredraftingquestions.

When EMI capacity runs out

There is, of course, another version of “both”.

A participant may already have the maximum sensible EMI exposure or be unable to receive further qualifying options. The £250,000 individual limit is not necessarily a fresh pot on each grant: existing EMI and relevant CSOP options, together with the statutory three-year rules, can affect capacity.

The instinct is often to use an unapproved option for the excess, which may be right, but it should not be automatic.

A direct growth-share investment can instead provide further exposure to future value. If acquired on the appropriate tax basis, subsequent genuine commercial growth can potentially fall within the capital gains regime, subject to the wider employment-related securities rules.

Direct growth shares do not replicate all of EMI's advantages. They have no equivalent BADR shortcut and many management holdings will fail the ordinary 5% requirements.

There is an employer-side comparison too. An unapproved option can generate a corporation tax deduction on exercise and, where shares are readily convertible assets, PAYE and employer's NIC can arise. A direct growth-share investment at full value normally gives no equivalent deduction on subsequent capital growth, but genuine capital growth should not attract employer's NIC either.

So the choice shifts value and risk between employee, company and the Exchequer.

The optionholder gets deferred funding, limited downside and the ability to walk away. A direct shareholder may instead have shareholder rights and distributions, avoids the risk of a later EMI disqualifying event and is not constrained by the EMI exercise period.

So “EMI plus growth shares” can mean two different things. One is vertical: EMI options over growth shares, using EMI to wrap a contingent interest in a particular part of the equity outcome.

The other is horizontal: EMI for one layer of participation and direct growth shares alongside it where further EMI participation is unavailable or inappropriate.

Both can work. They just solve different problems.

Start with the payoff

As always, I would start with the economics and work backwards.

If management should simply participate in ordinary equity growth from today's value, ordinary EMI is usually the starting point.

If management should participate differently across different equity outcomes - perhaps receiving nothing below an investor hurdle but a larger share above it - a genuine growth-share class may be more appropriate.

Putting EMI over that class can then be powerful. EMI wraps the properly valued contingent interest, while the option defers management's investment and limits its downside.

But none of that changes the underlying economics. Lower current value reflects rights that are worth less today. More participation in high-value outcomes increases that current value. The valuation has to capture both.

And once an option is placed over the shares, the hurdle, exercise price and any performance condition operate together.

The question is therefore not how much equity can be squeezed into EMI. It is how to allocate management's participation across different outcomes, value that participation properly and then use EMI where it genuinely improves the structure.

Get those steps in the wrong order and a tax-efficient incentive can still be a poor incentive.