Charity & Philanthropy Focus – September 2026

Charities continue to operate against a backdrop of financial pressure, increasing regulation and evolving risks. Following International Day of Charity on 5 September, it is a timely opportunity to reflect on the vital contribution that charities, funders and philanthropic organisations make to society and their role in building resilience within communities.

In this edition, we explore a number of practical issues arising from that landscape, including how philanthropy can support long-term resilience, the effective use of restricted funds, governance policies and managing personal data breaches. We also consider the role of litigation in the charity sector and the wider considerations for trustees seeking to ensure their organisations remain effective, adaptable and well governed.

We hope you enjoy this edition and, if a topic raises a question, please do get in touch with your usual Wedlake Bell adviser or any member of our Charities team.

In this issue: