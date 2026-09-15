ARTICLE
15 September 2026

Charity & Philanthropy Focus – September 2026

WB
Wedlake Bell

Contributor

Wedlake Bell logo
We are a contemporary London law firm, rooted in tradition with a lasting legacy of client service. Founded in 1780, we recognise the long-standing relationships we have with our clients and how they have helped shape our past and provide a platform for our future. With 76 partners supported by over 300 lawyers and support staff, we operate on a four practice group model: private client, business services, real estate and dispute resolution. Our driving force is to empower our clients by providing quality legal advice, insight and intelligence that enables them to achieve their goals whether personal or business. We are large enough to advise on the most complex matters, but small enough to ensure that our people and our work remain exceptional and dynamic. Building relationships is at the heart of everything we do.
Explore Firm Details
Charities continue to operate against a backdrop of financial pressure, increasing regulation and evolving risks. This edition explores practical issues including how philanthropy can support long-term resilience, the effective use of restricted funds, governance policies and managing personal data breaches.
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Jonathan Brinsden
Wedlake Bell are most popular:
  • within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
  • in United Kingdom

Charities continue to operate against a backdrop of financial pressure, increasing regulation and evolving risks. Following International Day of Charity on 5 September, it is a timely opportunity to reflect on the vital contribution that charities, funders and philanthropic organisations make to society and their role in building resilience within communities.

In this edition, we explore a number of practical issues arising from that landscape, including how philanthropy can support long-term resilience, the effective use of restricted funds, governance policies and managing personal data breaches. We also consider the role of litigation in the charity sector and the wider considerations for trustees seeking to ensure their organisations remain effective, adaptable and well governed.

We hope you enjoy this edition and, if a topic raises a question, please do get in touch with your usual Wedlake Bell adviser or any member of our Charities team.

In this issue:

  • Philanthropy: from crisis response to crisis readiness – as crises become more frequent and complex, we consider philanthropy’s role not only in responding to emergencies but also in strengthening preparedness. We explore the importance of community networks, organisational resilience and flexible funding, alongside the challenges charities face in maintaining the capacity needed to support future crisis response.
  • Restricted funds: unlocking value for more effective use – charities can accumulate restricted funds that become difficult to manage or no longer reflect current needs. We explore how trustees can identify different types of restrictions, use statutory powers to modernise purposes where appropriate, and approach fund rationalisation in a way that supports effective use of charitable resources.
  • Is it time for a policy health check?– policies can play an important role in governance, risk management and decision-making, but are often only reviewed when an issue arises. We consider the key areas trustees should assess, recent developments in guidance, and practical steps for ensuring policies remain current, proportionate and aligned with how the charity operates.
  • Personal data breaches: what charities need to know – cyber incidents, supplier failures and human error can all lead to personal data breaches. We explain how to recognise a breach, assess whether it must be reported to the ICO, when affected individuals need to be informed, and the importance of maintaining records, reviewing procedures and learning lessons from incidents.
  • When can a charity litigate? Key points for trustees– recent litigation involving the charity Sentebale has brought trustee decision-making around legal proceedings into focus. We explore when litigation may be justified, the duties trustees must consider, the circumstances in which Charity Commission or court consent may be required, and the importance of assessing costs, risks and potential impact on the charity.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Jonathan Brinsden
Jonathan Brinsden
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More