Closing The Leadership Gap In Private Equity

Leadership has become the single most important driver of value creation in private equity – and yet many firms remain underprepared for the realities of longer holding periods, more complex roll‑ups, and a far more volatile operating environment.

In this report, produced in collaboration with Heidrick & Struggles, we explore why executive leadership now matters more than ever, and what leading PE firms are doing differently in response.

Drawing on extensive research and hands‑on experience across hundreds of portfolio companies, we set out the practical steps firms can take to strengthen leadership capability throughout the holding period – not just at acquisition.

Inside, you'll find insight on building repeatable CEO and C‑suite processes, keeping leadership aligned as strategies evolve, and helping portfolio company leaders develop stronger teams and succession pipelines.

Read the full report below or download here.

