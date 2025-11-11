ARTICLE
11 November 2025

Episode 14: Shaking Up The World Of Private Equity (Video)

Alvarez & Marsal

Contributor

The Story behind the deal with guest Paul Gedman, Co-founder, eComplete Group
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Jonathan Boyers and Chris Maguire
Join Jonathan Boyers, Head of Alvarez & Marsal Corporate Finance, and Chris Maguire, Executive Editor of BusinessCloud, as they sit down to interview Paul Gedman, Co-founder, eComplete Group.

In this episode, Paul Gedman discusses:

  • Making 10 acquisitions at THG Beauty and growing revenue to £600m;
  • Launching eComplete in 2020 to provide alternative to private equity;
  • Raising £100m;
  • Trading your reputation for capital;
  • £50m investment into CurrentBody (part of The Beauty Tech Group);
  • Doing an IPO; and
  • The impact of AI.

Originally published 6 November 2025

