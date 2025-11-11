Episode 14: Shaking Up The World Of Private Equity (Video)

Jonathan Boyers’s articles from Alvarez & Marsal are most popular:

The Story behind the deal with guest Paul Gedman, Co-founder, eComplete Group

Join Jonathan Boyers, Head of Alvarez & Marsal Corporate Finance, and Chris Maguire, Executive Editor of BusinessCloud, as they sit down to interview Paul Gedman, Co-founder, eComplete Group.

In this episode, Paul Gedman discusses:

Making 10 acquisitions at THG Beauty and growing revenue to £600m;

Launching eComplete in 2020 to provide alternative to private equity;

Raising £100m;

Trading your reputation for capital;

£50m investment into CurrentBody (part of The Beauty Tech Group);

Doing an IPO; and

The impact of AI.

Originally published 6 November 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.