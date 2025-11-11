Episode 14: Shaking Up The World Of Private Equity (Video)

Jonathan Boyers’s articles from Alvarez & Marsal are most popular:
The Story behind the deal with guest Paul Gedman, Co-founder, eComplete Group
Join Jonathan Boyers, Head of Alvarez & Marsal Corporate Finance, and Chris Maguire, Executive Editor of BusinessCloud, as they sit down to interview Paul Gedman, Co-founder, eComplete Group.
In this episode, Paul Gedman discusses:
- Making 10 acquisitions at THG Beauty and growing revenue to £600m;
- Launching eComplete in 2020 to provide alternative to private equity;
- Raising £100m;
- Trading your reputation for capital;
- £50m investment into CurrentBody (part of The Beauty Tech Group);
- Doing an IPO; and
- The impact of AI.
Originally published 6 November 2025
