ARTICLE
12 September 2025

CSRD And Stop-the-clock Transposition Tracker

KL
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Sarah Ries-Coward,Leonie Timmers,Silke Goldberg
+2 Authors
The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) updates the EU's sustainability reporting framework, expanding the scope of the Non-Financial Reporting Directive (NFRD). It requires more companies to disclose detailed sustainability information through the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS). The deadline for transposing CSRD into national law was 6 July 2024, with flexibility for member states to introduce additional requirements ("goldplating").

In parallel, the Stop-the-clock Directive, adopted as part of the EU's Omnibus Package (see our detailed briefing here), postpones the CSRD reporting deadlines for certain companies. Member states must transpose this Directive by 31 December 2025 to give effect to the revised reporting timelines.

This briefing provides an update on the current status of CSRD implementation across EU member states, highlights any additional requirements introduced at national level, and tracks the transposition of the Stop-the-clock Directive.

