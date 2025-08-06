Company Law – Regulations Made To Extend The Protection Of Personal Information Regime

The Protection and Disclosure of Personal Information (Amendment) Regulations 2025 (Regulations) have been made to extend what personal information an individual can request Companies House make unavailable for public inspection, following drafts being made available earlier this year.

Once the Regulations come into force, individuals will be able to apply for the day of their date of birth, their signature and, in the case of directors of companies, their business occupation, to be protected from public inspection. The individual will not need to provide any reason for the request, but the application may not be made if it would result in certain information relating to company charges being unavailable for public inspection.

The Regulations also introduce amendments in relation to the protection of personal information into the Companies (Disclosure of Address) Regulations 2009, the LLP (Application of Companies Act 2006) Regulations 2009, the Unregistered Companies Regulations 2009 and the Register of People with Significant Control Regulations 2016, amongst others.

The Regulations came into force on 21 July 2025, except for the changes in relation to the information required about directors which will come into force when wider changes in relation to the provision of information about directors being made by the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 come into force (read more about the ECCTA on our Corporate notes blog here).

