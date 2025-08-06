ARTICLE
6 August 2025

Company Law – Regulations Made To Extend The Protection Of Personal Information Regime

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
The Protection and Disclosure of Personal Information (Amendment) Regulations 2025 (Regulations) have been made to extend what personal...
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Julie Farley,Sarah Hawes,Gavin Williams
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Protection and Disclosure of Personal Information (Amendment) Regulations 2025 (Regulations) have been made to extend what personal information an individual can request Companies House make unavailable for public inspection, following drafts being made available earlier this year.

Once the Regulations come into force, individuals will be able to apply for the day of their date of birth, their signature and, in the case of directors of companies, their business occupation, to be protected from public inspection. The individual will not need to provide any reason for the request, but the application may not be made if it would result in certain information relating to company charges being unavailable for public inspection.

The Regulations also introduce amendments in relation to the protection of personal information into the Companies (Disclosure of Address) Regulations 2009, the LLP (Application of Companies Act 2006) Regulations 2009, the Unregistered Companies Regulations 2009 and the Register of People with Significant Control Regulations 2016, amongst others.

The Regulations came into force on 21 July 2025, except for the changes in relation to the information required about directors which will come into force when wider changes in relation to the provision of information about directors being made by the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 come into force (read more about the ECCTA on our Corporate notes blog here).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Julie Farley
Julie Farley
Photo of Sarah Hawes
Sarah Hawes
Photo of Shaun Lee
Shaun Lee
Photo of Gavin Williams
Gavin Williams
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More