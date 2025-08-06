ARTICLE
6 August 2025

Shareholder Activism – Our Latest Podcast On Shareholder Influence On M&A (Podcast)

In the latest episode in our UK shareholder activism series, we talk about the influence that shareholders have on recent M&A transactions.
In the latest episode in our UK shareholder activism series, we talk about the influence that shareholders have on recent M&A transactions.

Areas we discuss include shareholders:

  • pushing for M&A;
  • influencing M&A, including through the use of irrevocable undertakings and stub equity;
  • looking to block deals; and
  • being directly targeted for support by both targets and bidders.

We also discuss the key takeaways for companies when dealing with shareholders.

To listen to the full conversation please visit SoundCloud, Spotify or Apple.

All episodes in our UK shareholder activism podcast series are available here.

