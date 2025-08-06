Shareholder Activism – Our Latest Podcast On Shareholder Influence On M&A (Podcast)

In the latest episode in our UK shareholder activism series, we talk about the influence that shareholders have on recent M&A transactions.

Areas we discuss include shareholders:

pushing for M&A;

influencing M&A, including through the use of irrevocable undertakings and stub equity;

looking to block deals; and

being directly targeted for support by both targets and bidders.

We also discuss the key takeaways for companies when dealing with shareholders.

To listen to the full conversation please visit SoundCloud, Spotify or Apple.

All episodes in our UK shareholder activism podcast series are available here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.