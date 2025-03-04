EU Legal Update (February 2025)

I. 英国「デジタル市場・競争・消費者法（DMCCA）」の施行

概要

2025 年 1 月 1 日から、2024 年デジタル市場・競争・消費者法（以下「DMCCA」） 1 が施行されました。ＤＭＣＣＡは、 英国のデジタル市場の規制に関して競争・市場庁（以下「CMA」）に広範な権限を付与し、企業結合規制全般を改正し、英 国における M&A を検討するあらゆる事業者にとって重要な規定を定めています。

DMCCA は、デジタル市場に関する新たな規制の創設に特に焦点を当てるものですが 2 、DMCCA による英国の企 業結合規制全般に関する改正も注目に値します。今回の当事務所の EU Legal Update では、これらを取り上げ、英国 市場に参入している、又は英国市場への参入を検討中の日本企業への影響を検討します。

DMCCA は、EU 法ではないため、当事務所の EU Legal Update で通常取り上げる事項ではありませんが、一般 的に、英国の本規制の枠組みは EU デジタル市場法（以下「EU DMA」）のアプローチと一致しており、デジタル市場の規 制に関する英国と EU の方針は、相互に影響を与え、短期的には類似した道筋をたどるものと予想されます。

新たなデジタル市場規制

DMCCA によって導入された新たなデジタル市場規制は、EU DMA の「ゲートキーパー」 3 と同様のアプローチを採っ ており、大規模な市場参加者、すなわち、DMCCA が指定する「戦略的市場地位」を有する企業に焦点を当てています。

CMA は、デジタル活動に関して戦略的市場地位を有している企業を指定する場合、法が規定する 9 ヶ月の期間内に、 証拠に基づく十分な調査を行う必要があります。また、戦略的市場地位を有する企業として指定する場合、英国に関連 するデジタル活動を行なっている企業であることに加え、以下の要件も満たす必要があります。

英国での売上高が 10 億ポンド超、又は全世界での売上高が 250 億ポンド超であること。

「実質的かつ確立された市場支配力」があること。特定のデジタル活動に関する今後 5 年間の見通しに基づく評 価を用いて該当性を判断されます。

「戦略的に重要な地位」にあること。かかる基準をみたすため、当該企業は、次の少なくとも一つに該当すること が必要です。(i)大規模若しくは大きなスケールでデジタル活動を行っていること、(ii)多くの事業者が当該デジ タル活動を利用して事業を行っていること、又は(iii)デジタル活動に関してか否かを問わず、他の企業の行動に 実質的な影響力を有していること。

戦略的市場地位を有する企業として指定された場合、デジタル企業の市場支配力を抑制することを目的とし、CMA による監視が強化されます。例えば、CMA は（独自の判断で）「行動要件」を課し、デジタル活動に関連して企業がどのよ うに行動すべきか指導することができます。

さらに、特定のデジタル活動に関連する要因又は複数の要因の組み合わせが競争に悪影響を及ぼしている可能性が あると認める合理的根拠がある場合、CMA は「事前競争介入」を開始する権限を持つことになります。事前競争介入の 実施後、CMA は、「競争促進命令」を課し、当該戦略的市場地位を有する企業に対して恒久的な救済措置を講じる前に、 潜在的な救済措置を試すことができます。

DMCCA に基づき、戦略的市場地位を有する企業に対する CMA の調査・監視権限が強化され、また制裁金の新たな 算定方法が導入されました。これらに加え、重要な改正として、戦略的市場地位を有する企業は、英国に関連するＭ＆Ａ の実施前に通知義務が課されることとなりました。すなわち、戦略的市場地位を有する企業は、「英国との関連性」があ る企業の株式の取得又は当該企業への増資により、株式保有が 15％、25％、又は 50％となること、かつ当該対象企業 が総額 2,500 万ポンドを超える取引実績を有する場合、その計画を CMA に通知するよう義務付けられることになり ます。例えば、戦略的市場地位を有する企業が、英国に関連する企業で、取引実績の総額が 2,500 万ポンドを超える企 業の株式を 15％取得しようとする場合、戦略的市場地位を有する企業は CMA に通知する義務を有します。また、当該 企業の株式保有率を 25%又は 50%に引き上げる場合も同様です。上記基準は、市場の力学や競争に潜在的な変化を もたらす可能性のある取引を把握するために設定されています。さらに、この新しい制度の下で通知された取引は、通 知が完了したとＣＭＡが判断した時点から 5 日間の停止義務の対象となります。DMCCA が、このように企業結合審査 の通常の基準（その改正については、下記参照）と異なる基準を定めたのは、支配的な企業が、将来の潜在的な競争を排 除することを主な目的として、より小規模で革新的な競合他社を買収する「キラー買収」を審査対象とするためです。

日本のプラットフォーム・プロバイダーが戦略的市場地位の要件に該当する可能性は低いと思われますが、DMCCA に基づく新たなデジタル市場規制は、英国でサービスを提供している、又は戦略的市場地位を有する企業として指定さ れた企業と取引を行っている日本企業に影響を与える可能性があります。例えば、戦略的市場地位を有する企業として 指定された企業は、自社の業務の透明性をより高める必要があります。EU の DMA における「ゲートキーパー」と取引 を行う日本企業と同様に、DMCCA による透明性の向上は、英国における戦略的市場地位を有する企業との取引にお ける情報の非対称性が減少するなど、日本企業にとってメリットとなる可能性があります。さらに、英国で事業を展開す る日本企業は、CMA が戦略的市場地位を有する企業に対し、行動要件を課したり、事前競争介入をしたりする前に行う 意見照会を通じて、これらの企業による不当な行為に対処する機会が増える可能性があります。

英国の企業結合規制の改正

DMCCA は、デジタル市場規制の導入に加え、英国での M&A を検討している日本企業にとってより顕著な改正を取 り入れています。

まず、英国内の売上高基準が 7,000 万ポンドから 1 億ポンドに引き上げられます。ただし、この引き上げは、売上高 基準の前回改正からのインフレを反映することを目的としたものであり、企業結合規制の緩和を意味するものではあり ません。

第二に、供給シェアテスト（Share of Supply Test）に関して新たなセーフハーバーが導入され、合併する企業のう ち少なくとも 1 社の英国における売上高が 1,000 万ポンドを超える場合に限り、企業結合規制の対象となります。これ は、中小企業間の買収は、CMA による審査の対象外とすることを目的としています。

第三に、そして最も重要な点として、DMCCA により、いわゆる「ハイブリッドテスト」と呼ばれる新たな基準が導入さ れ、CMA が「キラー買収」を審査できるように設計されています。ハイブリッドテストで、CMA は、(i)当事者の一方（買 収者）の英国における供給シェアが 33%以上であり、かつ英国での売上高が 3 億 5,000 万ポンドを超える場合、そし て、(ii)もう一方の当事者（買収対象者）が「英国との関連性」を有している場合に、取引を審査する権限を有することに なります。「英国との関連性」の要件は、容易に該当性が認められます。CMA が新たに発表したガイダンスの草案では、 新しい制度のもとで「潜在的な競争又は動的な競争を伴う企業結合を審査するための、より包括的かつ効果的な権限」 が確保できるよう、CMA は「英国との関連性条件の要件には、目的論的アプローチ」を適用するとしています 4 。すなわ ち、「英国との関連性」の要件は、包括的な審査権限の枠組みを確立し、英国における競争に重大な影響を及ぼす可能性 のある取引の審査範囲を拡大するという DMCCA 導入の目的に沿って解釈されることになります。したがって、英国に おける物理的なプレゼンスが限定的なクロスボーダー取引であっても、英国と何らかの「関連性」があれば、審査の対象 となる可能性が高いと考えられます。

DMCCA では、審査基準に関する改正に加え、CMA による執行のツールも強化されました。例えば、CMA は、事業 者が義務付けられた情報提供の要請に応じなかったり、虚偽又は誤解を招く情報を提供したりした場合、その事業者の 全世界での売上高の 1％を上限とする罰金を科すことができるようになりました。

最後に、DMCCA により、CMA の企業結合審査の効率性を向上させるため、重要な手続の変更が導入されました。

今後のステップと主要な成果

短期的には、CMA にとって、どの企業が戦略的市場地位を有しているかの判断が必要になります。また、ＣＭＡは、 DMCCA 施行後 6 ヶ月の間に、デジタル活動の 3 つの分野において戦略的市場地位の調査を開始するという意欲的な 計画を発表しました 5 。既に CMA は積極的な活動を展開しており、最近では、アップルとグーグルの「モバイルエコシス テム」における地位に関して、新たに 2 件の戦略的市場地位指定の調査を行うことを公表しました 6 。特に、モバイル OS、 アプリストア、そしてブラウザが対象となります。これは、CMAによる最初の戦略的市場地位指定の調査であるグーグル 検索及び検索連動型広告ビジネスに関する調査に続くものです 7 。

英国における新しいデジタル市場規制の導入も、注目すべき事項といえますが、英国の企業結合規制全般に関する変 更は、英国市場と比較的間接的なつながりしかない日本企業であっても、特に注視すべき事項と考えられます。

II. 欧州委員会が域外投資審査の導入に向けて前進

概要

2025 年 1 月 15 日、欧州委員会は、法的拘束力のない公式勧告（以下「本件勧告」）を公表し、EU 加盟国に対し、戦 略的分野（以下「対象戦略的分野」）とする(i)半導体、(ii)人工知能（AI）、(iii)量子技術の分野における、各加盟国の自然 人及び法人による EU 域外への投資の審査を求めました 8 。

本件勧告は、EUの経済安全保障のための包括的かつ戦略的なアプローチを導入するという欧州委員会の野心的な取 り組みの一環であり、これまで実施されてきた域外投資の審査に関して行われてきた意見公募を基にしています。 2023 年 7 月、欧州委員会は、欧州委員会と加盟国の専門家で構成される「域外投資に関する専門家グループ」（以下 「専門家グループ」）を設立しており、域外投資による EU から第三国への重要な技術やノウハウの流出リスクについて検 討していました。

本件勧告は、加盟国に対し、利害関係者と協力して、EU の投資家による対象戦略的分野における域外投資を調査す るよう促しています。この調査は 15 ヶ月間にわたって行われることとなり、現在進行形の投資に加えて、2021 年 1 月 1 日以降実施された過去の取引も対象とします 9 。

欧州委員会が採用したアプローチは、米国の対外投資安全保障プログラムにおけるアプローチと多くの点で共通して います。もっとも、米国では、米国企業による対外投資を審査していますが、中国 10への投資のみを対象としています。

本件勧告の主な目的：情報収集

専門家グループは、加盟国が個別の域外投資に関する情報を体系的に収集しておらず、EU の安全保障リスクを特定 又は評価できるような形でこれらの域外投資を審査していないと結論付けました。

したがって、専門家グループの認定に基づき、本件勧告は、（少なくとも現時点では）公式な域外投資審査制度を確立 することではなく、域外投資に関する情報を収集することを主な目的としています。本件勧告に基づき、加盟国は、対象 戦略的分野における域外投資に関して、以下の情報を収集するよう推奨されています。

投資取引の当事者

投資の種類及び概算額（持分取得、議決権、及び意思決定権の割合を含む。）

投資の対象となる製品、サービス、及び技術

投資の一環としての研究開発、知的財産のライセンス供与、主要な人員の移動に関する契約上の取り決め

投資の完了予定日又は完了した日

当事者間で締結された過去の取引及び公表済みの取引に関する情報

EU 又は加盟国が投資者に提供する公的資金に関する情報 11

もっとも、本件勧告は、情報収集のみを提言するものではありません。審査対象となる各取引について、加盟国には、 欧州委員会の支援を受けながら、関連する取引のリスク評価を実施し、特に技術漏洩に関し、あらゆるリスクと潜在的な 脆弱性を特定するよう求められています 12。

審査対象取引の範囲

本件勧告は、加盟国に広範な取引について審査を推奨しています。本件勧告は、EU 域内に居住する自然人又は EU 域内に設立された法人による EU 域外への投資を対象としており、対象となる投資は、経営に実質的に参加できる形で の企業の株式の取得から、合弁事業の設立、又は投資家が対象戦略的分野のいずれかの専門知識を有する場合などの ベンチャー・キャピタルの提供まで、多岐にわたります。さらに、本件勧告では、EU の投資家が第三国の事業体を介して 投資を行う場合など、間接投資の審査も加盟国に促しています。

ただし、本件勧告では、投資リターンを得ることのみを目的とする非支配的投資は審査対象から除外されています。い ずれにせよ、特に、本件勧告が 2021 年 1 月 1 日まで遡った取引を対象とすることもあり、本件勧告が想定する審査の 範囲は非常に広いものとなっています。

今後のステップ：域外投資審査体制の確立への道筋

本件勧告の一環として、加盟国は、2025 年 7 月中旬までに進捗に関する報告書を提出することが求められており、 また、2026 年 3 月末までに、あらゆるリスクも特定し、本件勧告の実施に関する詳細な報告書を提出するよう求めら れています。このため、欧州委員会及び専門家グループが加盟国からの報告書を受領するまで、域外投資審査に関する 新たな規制や指令など、さらなる進展はないものと考えられます。

しかし、本件勧告では「加盟国は、専門家グループの枠組みの中で欧州委員会と共同で策定される共通の方法論に従 うべき」と記載されている 13ため、今後 EU 全域で一貫した域外投資審査体制が形成され始めることが想定されます。

本件勧告が、米国の対外投資安全保障プログラムのように中国への投資を対象とするものにとどまらず、対象戦略的 分野における対日投資も審査の対象とすることは明らかです。したがって、EU に拠点を置く企業から投資を受けている、 又は受けることを検討している日本企業は、EU の域外投資規制に関する動向を注視する必要があります。

III. 最近の論文・書籍のご紹介

Foonotes

1. DMCCA 第 2 部第 2 章を参照。DMCCA の運用に関するガイダンスとして、2024 年 12 月 19 日に CMA がその権限と 手続に関して発表したガイダンスについては、こちらを参照

2. DMCCA 第 1 部第 5 章を参照

3. EU DMA の詳細については、当事務所の EU Legal Update 及び欧州法務ニュースレター（2025 年 1 月号、2024 年 4 月 号、2023 年 12 月号）を参照

4. 2024 年 8 月に発表された CMA のガイダンス草案（DMCCA に基づく広範な企業結合規制の変更に関する CMA によ る解釈）については、こちらを参照

5. 2025 年 1 月 7 日公表の戦略的市場地位の指定に関する初期的な計画に関する CMA のプレスリリースについては、こ ちらを参照

7. 2025 年 1 月 14 日公表のグーグルがその検索サービスに関連して戦略的市場地位を有しているかどうかの調査に関 する CMA のプレスリリースについては、こちらを参照

8. 欧州委員会により公表された本件勧告については、こちらを参照。対象戦略的分野の詳細は、本件勧告のセクション 1 において定義されています。

9. 本件勧告は、加盟国に対して、特に懸念される取引が特定された場合には、2021 年 1 月 1 日より前に行われた活動に ついても対象に含めるよう呼びかけています。本件勧告のセクション 2 を参照

10. 香港及びマカオを含む

11. 本件勧告のセクション 2 を参照

12. 本件勧告のセクション 5 を参照

13. 本件勧告のセクション 5(d)2 を参照

I. The UK Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act comes into force

Overview

From January 1, 2025, the new Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (“DMCCA”)1 came into force giving the Competition and Markets Authority (“CMA”) sweeping powers with respect to the regulation of digital markets in the UK as well as bringing in changes to the wider UK merger control regime that will be important for any market participants considering M&A activity in the UK to note.

While most of the focus of the DMCCA has been on the creation of a new digital markets regime,2 it is also worth noting the wider changes to the UK's merger control regime that the DMCCA has introduced. This edition of the AMT EU Legal Update will consider both topics and their associated impact on Japanese companies that may be already active or are considering activity in the UK market.

Although the DMCCA is clearly outside the scope of EU law and hence the usual topics of AMT EU Legal Updates, the UK's regulatory framework is generally consistent with the approach taken by the EU Digital Markets Act (“EU DMA”) and the UK's and EU's stance on the regulation of digital markets can be expected to influence one another and follow a similar path in the short-term.

New digital markets regime

Following a similar approach taken by the EU DMA with respect to “gatekeepers”,3 the new digital markets regime introduced by the DMCCA focusses on the largest market participants – in the words of the DMCCA, companies designated as having “strategic market status” (“SMS”).

For the CMA to designate a company as having SMS in respect of a digital activity, it must undertake a thorough evidence-based investigation within a statutory nine-month timeframe. In addition to the company having to undertake digital activity that is linked to the UK, the following requirements must also be satisfied.

UK turnover of more than £1 billion or global turnover of more than £25 billion;

“substantial and entrenched market power” – tested using a forward-looking, five-year assessment in relation to a particular digital activity; and

“position of strategic significance” – assessed by showing the company has at least one of the following (i) significant size or scale in the digital activity; (ii) a significant number of other firms use the digital activity to carry out their businesses; or (iii) the ability to substantially influence how other companies behave, in respect of the digital activity or otherwise.

As one can expect, once a company is designated as having SMS, it will face enhanced regulatory scrutiny from the CMA aimed at curbing the market power of these dominant digital firms. For example, the CMA may (on its own volition) impose “conduct requirements” (“CRs”) to guide how the company must behave in relation to the digital activity.

Furthermore, the CMA will now have the power to launch “pre-competition interventions” (“PCIs”) when it has reasonable grounds to consider that a factor or combination of factors relating to a relevant digital activity may be having an adverse effect on competition. Following a PCI, the CMA may impose a “pro-competition order” requiring the company with SMS to undertake testing or trialing of potential remedies before imposing any on an enduring basis.

In addition to heightened investigatory and monitoring powers as well as a new regime for calculating penalties granted to the CMA under the DMCCA for companies with SMS, another important development is the fact that companies with SMS will now be required to notify the CMA where the company intends to acquire or increase its shareholding to 15%, 25% or 50% of another company with a “UK nexus” and a total historic consideration above £25 million. For example, if a company with SMS plans to acquire a 15% shareholding in another company with a UK nexus and for a total historic consideration above £25 million, it must notify the CMA accordingly. The same applies if the company intends to increase its shareholding to 25% or 50%. These thresholds are set to capture a range of transactions that could potentially alter market dynamics and competition. Furthermore, transactions notified under this new regime are subject to an immediate five-day standstill obligation from the moment the CMA deems a notification complete. This disregard for the usual thresholds for merger review (albeit that these have themselves been updated – see below), is one of the ways in which the DMCCA intends to target “killer acquisitions” – i.e., where a dominant company acquires a smaller, innovative competitor primarily to eliminate potential future competition.

Whilst it may be unlikely that Japanese platform providers will meet the SMS criteria, the new digital markets regime under the DMCCA may nonetheless still impact Japanese companies if they provide their services in the UK and/or do business with companies designated as having SMS. For example, companies designated as having SMS will have to be more transparent about their operations than they otherwise would have to be. As is the case for Japanese companies who deal with “gatekeepers” under the EU DMA, the increased transparency caused by the DMCCA may benefit Japanese companies, for example by decreasing the information asymmetry gap that they face when dealing with companies with SMS in the UK. Japanese companies active in the UK may also have more opportunities to address unfair practices of companies with SMS by responding to invitations to comment from interested parties that the CMA will be required to initiate before imposing CRs or making PCIs.

Changes to UK merger control

In addition to the introduction of the new digital markets regime, the DMCCA introduces a number of significant changes that will be of broader relevance to Japanese companies considering M&A activity in the UK.

First and foremost, the UK turnover threshold will increase from £70 million to £100 million. This increase is purely intended to reflect the economic reality of inflation since the turnover threshold was last updated and is not intended to signal a relaxing of the merger control rules.

Secondly, a new safe harbour to the share of supply test has been introduced with the effect that a relevant merger situation will only arise if at least one of the merging enterprises has UK turnover exceeding £10 million. The intention being here that acquisitions between smaller sized businesses should avoid regulatory scrutiny from the CMA.

Thirdly, and most importantly for readers of this EU Legal Update, the DMCCA introduces a new socalled “hybrid test”, designed to allow the CMA to review “killer acquisitions”. Under the hybrid test, the CMA will now have jurisdiction to review transactions where (i) one party (the acquirer) has a UK share of supply of 33% or more and a UK turnover exceeding £350 million; and (ii) the other party (the target) has a “UK nexus”. The requirement for a UK nexus is easily satisfied. Indeed, in the new draft guidance issued by the CMA, the CMA has confirmed it will apply a “purposive approach to the UK nexus condition” to ensure that the new regime provides a “more comprehensive and effective jurisdictional basis to review mergers involving potential competition or dynamic competition”.4 In essence, the CMA will consider the intention and purpose behind the introduction of the DMCCA to guide its interpretation of the UK nexus condition. Given that one of the primary objectives of the DMCCA was to establish a more inclusive jurisdictional framework, thereby expanding the scope for reviewing transactions with significant potential implications for competition within the UK, it is anticipated that cross-border deals with limited UK physical presence will likely fall under scrutiny, provided there is some tangential connection to the UK.

In addition to these threshold-based changes, the DMCCA has strengthened the CMA's enforcement toolkit. For example, the CMA is now able to impose fines up to 1% of a company's global turnover in the event that the relevant company fails to respond to compulsory information requests or provides false or misleading information.

Finally, the DMCCA introduces important procedural changes aimed at improving the efficiency of the CMA's merger investigations.

Next steps and key takeaways

In the short-term, the CMA will face the task of deciding which companies should warrant SMS, announcing its ambition to launch SMS investigations in three areas of digital activity over the first six months of the DMCCA coming into force.5 The CMA is already making fast progress in this regard, recently announcing two new parallel SMS designation investigations with respect to Apple and Google's position in relation to their “mobile ecosystems”. 6 In particular, their mobile operating systems, app stores and browsers. This comes in addition to the CMA's first SMS designation investigation, which was with respect to Google's search and search advertising activities.7

Whilst Japanese companies should take notice of the introduction of the new digital markets regime in the UK, the changes to the wider UK merger control regime should be particularly well noted by Japanese companies, even if they have relatively tangential links to the UK market.

II. European Commission (EC) moves one step closer towards an outbound investment screening regime

Overview

On January 15, 2025, the EC published an official, albeit non-binding, recommendation calling on EU Member States to review outbound investments made by their natural and legal persons alike into non-EU countries in the following strategic areas (the “Strategic Areas”): (i) semi-conductors; (ii) artificial intelligence; and (iii) quantum technologies (the “Recommendation”).8

The Recommendation comes as part of the EC's ambition to put in place a comprehensive strategic approach to the EU's economic security and builds on existing public consultations that discussed the question of reviewing outbound investments. Indeed, in July 2023, the EC had previously established a dedicated Expert Group on Outbound Investments composed of the EC and experts from Member States (the “Expert Group”), which had been examining issues related to the risk of critical technology and know-how leaking from the EU to third countries in the context of outbound investments.

The Recommendation urges Member States, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, to examine outbound investments by EU investors in the Strategic Areas. This review will last 15 months and should cover ongoing and past transactions, going back to January 1, 2021.9

The approach taken by the EC, to a great extent, mirrors the approach taken across the Atlantic with the entry of the United States' Outbound Investment Security Program (“OIP”), which also imposes outbound investment review on US companies, albeit only for investments in China.10

Primary purpose of the Recommendation – Data

As part of its work, the Expert Group concluded that Member States do not systematically gather data on individual outbound investment transactions and do not review such investments in a way that could allow the identification or assessment of security risks for the EU.

Therefore, in line with the Expert Group's findings, the primary purpose of the Recommendation is simply to gather data on outbound investments as opposed to establishing a formal outbound investment screening regime (at least for now). Under the Recommendation, Member States are encouraged to gather the following data about outbound investments in the Strategic Areas:

The parties to the investment transaction;

The type and approximate value of the investment, including the share of equity stake purchase and related voting and decision-making rights;

The products, services and technologies concerned by the investment;

Any contractual arrangements for research and development, intellectual property licensing and key personnel movement as part of the investment;

The date on which the investment is planned to be completed or has been completed;

Information about previous and announced transactions entered into by the parties; and

Information on public funding provided to the investing entity by the EU or a Member State.11

With that said, the Recommendation is not limited to a simple data collection exercise. Indeed, for each transaction under review, Member States, with the support of the EC, are requested to perform a risk assessment of the relevant transactions, identifying any risks and potential vulnerabilities, in particular, regarding technology leakage.12

Scope of transactions for review

The scope of transactions that the Recommendation invites Member States to review are broad. The Recommendation targets outbound investments in non-EU countries by natural or legal persons resident or established in the EU, ranging from straightforward acquisitions of stakes in a company that enable effective participation in the management of such company, to the establishment of joint ventures, to the provision of venture capital where, for example, the investor has expertise in any of the Strategic Areas. Furthermore, the Recommendation invites Member States to review indirect investments, such as where an EU investor makes an investment through a third-country entity which is used as an investment vehicle.

However, it should be noted that the Recommendation excludes non-controlling investments that are limited to seeking a return on invested capital from its review. Nonetheless, the scope of review envisioned by the Recommendation is broad, and made more so by the fact that the Recommendation will cover transactions going back to January 1, 2021.

Next steps - will this lead to the establishment of an outbound investment screening regime?

As part of the Recommendation, Member States are requested to submit a progress report by midJuly 2025 as well as a detailed report on their implementation of the Recommendation, including any risks that they identified by the end of March 2026. As such, we do not expect any further update, such as an outbound investment screening regulation or directive until the EC and the Expert Group have received these reports from the Member States.

Nonetheless, the Recommendation does state that “Member States should follow a common methodology to be developed with the EC in the framework of the Expert Group”13 and so, even in the short term, we should expect to see a consistent, EU-wide approach to an outbound investment screening regime start to form.

As the Recommendation goes beyond simply targeting investments into the Chinese market like the OIP in the US, it is clear that it can and will be triggered by outbound investments in the Strategic Areas into Japan. Therefore, Japanese companies who have received or are considering receiving investment from entities based in the EU should monitor developments in this area.

III. Introduction of Recent Publications

Footnotes

1. See Part 2, Chapter 2 DMCCA. For guidance on the operation of the DMCCA, the following guidance was issued by the CMA on its jurisdiction and procedure on December 19, 2024 – see here.

2. See Part 1, Chapter 5 DMCCA.

3. For further information on the EU DMA, see previous AMT newsletters (issued January 2025, April 2024, December 2023).

4. For the draft CMA Guidance published in August 2024, which sets out the CMA's understanding of the changes to wider merger control under the DMCCA – see here.

5. For the CMA's press release setting out its initial plans for SMS designation published on January 7, 2025 – see here.

6. For the CMA's press release on its investigation on Apple and Google's mobile ecosystems published on January 23, 2025 – see here.

7. For the CMA's press release on its investigation as to whether Google has SMS in relation to its search services, published on January 14, 2025 – see here.

8. For the EC publication of the Recommendation, see here. The Strategic Areas are further defined in more detail in Section 1 of the Recommendation.

9. The Recommendation indeed invites Member States to, if they identify transactions of particular concern, cover activities prior to January 1, 2021 – see Section 2 of the Recommendation.

10. Including Hong Kong and Macau.

11. Section 2 of the Recommendation.

12. Section 5 of the Recommendation.

13. Section 5(d) of the Recommendation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.